 What We Learned This Week - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News

What We Learned This Week
Sara Libby
Todd Gloria, Tasha Williamson and Barbara Bry took part in a mayoral debate at Politifest 2019. / Photo by Vito Di Stefano

Look, I’ve probably mentioned two or 10 or 50 times by now that in the last three months, three bills were signed into law as a result of Voice of San Diego’s journalism. (But, hey, let’s make it a solid 51: Those would be bills tightening vaccine exemptions requirements, clarifying the role of public health officials during public health crises and limiting state database sharing with federal immigration officials.)

On top of those state-level changes, SDPD announced it would be changing its rape kit policies in the wake of Andrew Keatts’ investigation into how the crime lab was processing backlogged kits.

Now, after two years of VOSD’s reporting on how predatory teachers are able to abuse students yet stay in the classroom, the district attorney announced two new tools aimed at combating the issue. One is an online reporting tool that allows people to bypass school officials, who in many cases have downplayed or ignored complaints altogether. Another is a task force that will investigate those complaints, including complaints of mandated reporters who failed to report abuse.

Those are all laudable changes in their own right. But collectively, they represent a dramatic amount of impact in a short amount of time.

What other news outlet can claim major changes to state law, local police department policy and countywide policy, in the last three months alone?

What VOSD Learned This Week

This week, we rolled out our series on San Diego and Imperial County law enforcement officers who’ve been convicted of crimes. It was part of a major, unprecedented collaboration VOSD helped lead of newsrooms across the state who investigated a secret list of criminal cops. As part of that effort, we helped create this searchable statewide database.

Here’s what our stories found:

In San Diego County, we confirmed 33 of the people on the secret list of criminal cops in California were members of law enforcement at some point. The list includes people like Roel Tungcab, an SDPD officer who knocked his wife unconscious, and is still on the force.

Thanks to special exemptions for California police officers, some cops who have restraining orders filed against them or who have certain domestic violence convictions, can keep their guns. In one particularly awful local case, one SDPD officer was convicted of stalking another officer – but got to keep his job, while she was painted in court as a “drama queen.”

In Imperial County, we delved into two interesting cases: One Imperial County Sheriff’s officer assaulted his wife and kept his job – then went on to harass and grope a coworker. A Calexico police officer was allowed to keep his job following a DUI even as the department was under intense federal scrutiny for accountability issues and violations. Then, he was honored as “officer of the year” and his conviction was wiped clean.

Jesse Marx and I talked about how the series came together and what it took to compile the records and make the stories happen on this week’s VOSD Podcast.

***

Other stuff happened this week, too!

In the Sacramento Report, I rounded up what we know so far about what state lawmakers plan to tackle next year.

What I’m Reading

Line of the Week

“The movie veers into science fiction when it features a female editor in chief and a 90s-era Esquire staff filled with people of color.” – It will shock no one to learn that revered nice guy Tom Hanks is indeed nice, and revered celebrity profile writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner wrote a good celebrity profile.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Sara Libby

Sara Libby is VOSD’s managing editor. She oversees VOSD’s newsroom and its content. You can reach her at sara.libby@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0526.

More in News

North County Report: High Drama at Palomar College

Morning Report: SDPD Officer Stalked by Coworker Was Painted as a 'Drama Queen'

Morning Report: Why Some Cops Can Keep Their Guns After Domestic Violence Incidents

What to Read Next
News

VOSD Podcast: A Statewide Investigation Of Convicted Cops Who Kept Their Jobs

Nate John
News

Morning Report: Calexico Officer Was Named 'Officer of the Year' ... While on Probation

Voice of San Diego
News

San Diego Explained: How Cops in Domestic Violence Cases Keep Their Guns

Adriana Heldiz
News

Morning Report: Officer Who Attacked Wife Went on to Attack a Coworker

Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
Dozens of Police Officers Across San Diego County Have Been Convicted of Crimes
Many California Cops Have Kept Their Jobs After Being Convicted of a Crime
Morning Report: Hundreds of California Police Officers Have Been Convicted of Crimes
Morning Report: SDPD Officer Stalked by Coworker Was Painted as a 'Drama Queen'
Morning Report: Officer Who Attacked Wife Went on to Attack a Coworker
Medical Board Charges San Diego Doctor Who's Doled Out Dozens of Vaccine Exemptions
Dozens of Police Officers Across San Diego County Have Been Convicted of Crimes
San Diego Explained: Why Encinitas Is Suing Its Own Residents
We've Reached a Critical Mission Valley Moment
Many California Cops Have Kept Their Jobs After Being Convicted of a Crime
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Politics Report: Stephan Drops the GOP
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!