 What We Learned This Week - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

We did it!

Thank you to all of our donors

--%

Donate Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
News

What We Learned This Week
Sara Libby
Former Police Chief Shelly Zimmerman / Photo by Sam Hodgson

Back at the very beginning of 2014, we published an investigation into the San Diego Police Department’s efforts – or lack thereof – to combat racial profiling.

Shelley Zimmerman, who was then an assistant police chief who would soon ascend to chief, said something astonishing: “It hasn’t come up in years and years and years in interactions with the community.”

Community members and activists were shocked and confused. They’d voiced countless racial profiling concerns to the department.

Wherever Zimmerman got the idea that SDPD hadn’t heard complaints about racial profiling, the department certainly heard about them after that. SDPD soon launched a series of community forums, where it got an earful each time about profiling.

An SDSU study published in 2016 showed black drivers were searched more often than white drivers, though white drivers were more likely to have contraband. SDSU researchers acknowledged they watered down the study to avoid offending the department.

Zimmerman said at the time that it’s difficult to use such statistics to draw conclusions about profiling.

That’s also how an SDPD spokesman reacted last month to more recent data that showed … SDPD searched black drivers more often, though white drivers were more likely to have contraband.

This week, the state Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board released data from eight of the largest law enforcement agencies in California showing – wait for it – that police stop and search black drivers more often, though white drivers are more likely to have contraband.

No police officer in 2020 could credibly claim, as Zimmerman bizarrely did, that they don’t hear any public complaints about racial profiling. But it’s not clear whether yet another set of data showing that it happens will lead to any changes.

What VOSD Learned This Week

What will 2020 look like? Well, there’s certain to be more GOP soul-searching following the defections of several high-profile politicians, continued grappling over the extent to which we rely on cars, new efforts to combat homelessness and perhaps a new county office dedicated to helping immigrants and refugees. The fights over AB 5 – which is now the law of the land – are already continuing in the New Year. On the podcast, we talked about what we’re looking forward to in the year ahead.

♦♦♦

And here’s hoping that things get a little easier for anyone seeking public records in 2020. Despite a landmark police transparency law that went into effect on Jan. 1, 2019, obtaining those records still was far from easy. We rounded up the denials we got over the last year on records that would shed light on some of those police abuses, plus teacher misconduct, the Mission Valley stadium deal and more. Alas, all of those records will stay hidden for now.

What I’m Reading

Line of the Week

“If you’re going to edit a piece, the smart move is to edit before it publishes.” –I endorse this advice and am free to offer more helpful tips to New York Times editors

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Sara Libby

Sara Libby is VOSD’s managing editor. She oversees VOSD’s newsroom and its content. You can reach her at sara.libby@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0526.

More in News

Morning Report: The Status of Fletcher's Immigrant Affairs Office Proposal

What Top Journalists Taught Us About San Diego in 2019

Morning Report: Police Records Still Elusive After New Law

What to Read Next
News

VOSD Podcast: Old AB 5 and Mayoral Race Tensions Going Strong in the New Year

Nate John
News

Morning Report: What the City's Done on the Homelessness Plan So Far

Voice of San Diego
News

These Government Records Will Stay Hidden From the Public

Voice of San Diego
News

2019 in Quotes: The Year of the YIMBY

Randy Dotinga

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

We did it!

Thank you to all of our donors
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
--%

Trending Stories
The Extent to Which We Rely on Cars Will Drive 2020
Morning Report: The Status of Fletcher's Immigrant Affairs Office Proposal
These Government Records Will Stay Hidden From the Public
What’s the Future Look Like for San Diego Republicans? 2020 Will Provide Answers
Opinion
San Diego's Parking Reforms Might Actually Increase the Costs of Renting or Buying
The 2019 Voice of the Year Is ...
The Extent to Which We Rely on Cars Will Drive 2020
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Politics Report: Populist Bry Campaign Scores Populist Endorsement
Dem Club Drama Is Still Raging Behind the Scenes in D1 Supes Race
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Nine Things to Know About Stan Kroenke’s Chargers Predicament
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!