 What We Learned This Week - Voice of San Diego

News

News

What We Learned This Week
Sara Libby
Mayor Kevin Faulconer delivers his 2020 State of the City speech. / Photo by Megan Wood

On many things, San Diego feels perpetually behind.

But this week felt eerie for many reasons, one of them being that it felt like the world was catching up to a few lessons San Diego already learned the hard way.

San Diego, of course, went through a horrific hepatitis A outbreak, during which local governments hesitated and obfuscated as the disease spread. A state audit slammed the county for being slow to enact drastic measures in response to the virus, and for not sharing information and data.

Sound familiar?

The White House this week ordered health officials to keep coronavirus briefings classified and to remove coronavirus warnings from immigration courts.

Meanwhile, last week’s election results seemed to solidify Joe Biden as the likely Democratic nominee for president.

The conventional wisdom is that voters are seeking what they believe Biden would represent: a return to normal following four years of continued chaos.

Here, too, San Diego has experience.

As Liam Dillon chronicled before Kevin Faulconer was first elected mayor, his entire career has benefited by this dynamic: In three separate races, Faulconer won election after the person in office flamed out in scandal. He successfully presented himself as the safe, steady alternative who’d … return things to normalcy.

What VOSD Learned This Week

We’ve rounded up some important information on how the coronavirus is impacting San Diego institutions and civic life. Let us know what you want to know more about using this form. Here’s a rolling guidance to the latest health and government directives in San Diego. Will Huntsberry pulled together a very useful roundup of how schools plan to move forward during the closures. And these are the numbers we’re watching to understand the economic impact of closures and distancing on San Diego.

***

We revealed developments with two troubled real estate deals for the city – neither of which is 101 Ash St. It’s been three years since the city leased a Kearny Mesa property to turn into a maintenance yard for the city’s fire trucks. But the cost of revamping the property has ballooned, and it will be years before it’s used as intended. Meanwhile, the plan to redevelop the old Central Library property, which has sat vacant for years, has hit yet another snag.

***

San Diego Unified is planning cuts and shakeups to its special education program as it confronts a budget shortfall.

As other districts deal with mounting budget challenges, many of them plan to try again with bond measures that failed with voters in the primary.

***

Non-coronavirus politics news: An attorney is warning that there might be an unforeseen hitch with Measure C.

Lawmakers are hoping to overturn California’s Prop. 209. Councilman Mark Kersey and Democratic consultant Eva Posner had some great insights into San Diego’s primary election results, which they shared on the latest podcast. Scott pulled out their best takes in the Politics Report.

What I’m Reading

I’m not gonna lie, the severity of this crisis has hit me hard at a few points this week. For this week’s roundup, I decided to focus on stories that bring a bit of levity and distracted, if you’re in the market for that kind of thing.

Line of the Week

“I don’t take responsibility at all.” — You know who.

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Sara Libby

Sara Libby is VOSD’s managing editor. She oversees VOSD’s newsroom and its content. You can reach her at sara.libby@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0526.

More in News

Morning Report: School Districts Plan to Try Bonds Again in November

Border Report: No Current Plans to Close the Border Over Coronavirus

Morning Report: A Non-Ash Street Real Estate Deal Gone Wrong

What to Read Next
News

VOSD Podcast: Our Not-So-Live Election Roundtable

Nate John
News

Morning Report: The Pandemic Hits Home

Voice of San Diego
News

Morning Report: The Latest Snag for the Old Central Library Revamp

Sara Libby
News

Morning Report: San Diego Unified Considering Special Ed Cuts, Changes

Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
Border Report: No Current Plans to Close the Border Over Coronavirus
The Coronavirus’ Economic Impact on San Diego, by the Numbers
The Learning Curve: When Should Schools Close to Slow the Coronavirus?   
A Guide to the Official Guidance on Coronavirus in San Diego
Special Ed Cuts and Shakeups in the Works at San Diego Unified
Border Report: No Current Plans to Close the Border Over Coronavirus
A Reader's Guide to the San Diego Primary
The Coronavirus’ Economic Impact on San Diego, by the Numbers
Everything We Know About Newland Sierra’s Promise to Provide Affordable Housing
The Learning Curve: When Should Schools Close to Slow the Coronavirus?   
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
Border Report: No Current Plans to Close the Border Over Coronavirus
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!