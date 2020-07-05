 What We Learned This Week - Voice of San Diego

News

News

What We Learned This Week
Sara Libby
Image via Shutterstock

I grew up obsessing over presidents.

I memorized them all at age 6, a weird party trick that adults adored and other kids, well, it may shock you to learn they weren’t as dazzled.

I kept on obsessing over presidents into adulthood; my best friend threw me a presidential-themed bridal shower, complete with presidential charades in which someone who drew President George W. Bush memorably threw a shoe at herself.

But on Friday night, I wasn’t watching the current president stand under the shadow of Mount Rushmore to preach white power and authoritarianism. I was watching “Hamilton” on my couch, in which a richly diverse and wildly talented group of people tell the story of a Founding Father who was never president.

The juxtaposition of the two events was another 2020 moment so absurdly, clearly stark, it would have been rejected from any Hollywood writer’s room. Yet it and the Fourth of July offer a good chance to celebrate people who’ve shaped the country from outside of the Oval Office.

So, since this whole newsletter is essentially a reading list anyway, here are three of my favorite books about unsung Americans that I’d like to casually suggest be made into world-changing blockbuster musicals.

The Woman Behind the New Deal: FDR was a president who did big things. Yet the architect behind some of the best-known and most successful New Deal programs was not Roosevelt but Frances Perkins, the first woman secretary of labor. She’s credited with nothing less than helping establish the American middle class.

Capitol Men: It might be hard to remember, given the current state of our politics, that the era following the Civil War briefly saw a remarkable class of Black politicians sent to Washington. A handful of these neglected leaders are the focus of this book, including Civil War hero-turned-congressman Robert Smalls, and integration advocate and senator P.B.S. Pinchback.

A Singular Woman: Speaking of presidents, one of our most recent ones was raised by a single mother that most of us know very little about. Though Barack Obama wrote a book called “Dreams From My Father,” he’s largely credited his mother with instilling the values and work ethic that helped elevate him to the most powerful role in the world. This book traces her life and their relationship.

What VOSD Learned This Week

Everyone is still rightly panicking about what school will look like next year. But this week we produced some devastating investigative work about what the old system has wrought.

Westview High School has racked up a string of accusations of student harassment and abuse, most of it involving teachers and athletic coaches who groomed young girls. We talked about the Westview cases and all things schools on this week’s podcast.

And Will Huntsberry analyzed data from across the county and found Black students are far, far likelier to be suspended. One guidance counselor said her 5-year-old son’s teacher called police on him. In kindergarten. (KPBS, meanwhile, found Black youth were more than four times as likely to be arrested or detained than their White peers by San Diego Unified Police.) No wonder students and activists are demanding police be removed from schools.

***

First, smart streetlights were pitched as a tool to fix mobility issues. Then, we learned police were accessing the footage – but supposedly only in the “most serious” cases. Now, we know SDPD accessed the streetlight cameras 35 times following recent Black Lives Matter protests, to investigate what they say were vandalism and other potential crimes committed by demonstrators.

Elsewhere in law enforcement news, Maya Srikrishnan continues to follow truly horrific accusations coming out of Donovan State Prison, near Otay Mesa.

***

Cannabis business owners say Border Patrol routinely intercepts shipments of legal products between Imperial and San Diego counties.

***

There’s still a lot county officials aren’t sharing about where new COVID outbreaks are happening.

What I’m Reading

Line of the Week

“Let me say the quiet part loud: In the Covid-19 economy, you’re allowed only a kid or a job.” – I love Deb Perelman’s recipes, and now I love her advocacy too.

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading
Written By

Sara Libby

Sara Libby is VOSD’s managing editor. She oversees VOSD’s newsroom and its content. You can reach her at sara.libby@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0526.

More in News

Morning Report: Black Students Far More Likely to Be Suspended

Morning Report: After Protests, SDPD Turned to Streetlight Cameras

Morning Report: Border Patrol Is Tripping Up Legal Pot Operations

What to Read Next
News

Morning Report: What the County Isn't Sharing on Community Outbreaks

Voice of San Diego
News

VOSD Podcast: Troubles Inside Schools, and Will We Ever Go Back Inside Schools?

Nate John
News

What We Know About Local Community Outbreaks – and What We Don’t

Will Huntsberry
News

Morning Report: Inside Westview High’s Many Harassment, Abuse Complaints

Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
Inside a Decade’s Worth of Harassment and Abuse Complaints at Westview High
Businesses Say Border Patrol Is Seizing Legal Cannabis Between San Diego, Imperial
Morning Report: After Protests, SDPD Turned to Streetlight Cameras
Police Used Smart Streetlight Footage to Investigate Protesters
Morning Report: What the County Isn't Sharing on Community Outbreaks
COVID-19 Lawsuit Against La Jolla Facility Could Signal More Fights to Come
Region’s First Back-to-School Plan Makes Physical School Optional
Berkshire Hathaway Courts San Diego, Threatens SDG&E Monopoly
Inside a Decade’s Worth of Harassment and Abuse Complaints at Westview High
‘This Is a Nightmare to Figure Out’: Parents, Teachers React to School Reopening Plans
This Week Is ‘Crucial’ for San Diego's Virus Fight, Scientist Warns
Here's the Deal With Going Outdoors in Coronavirusland
Border Report: No Current Plans to Close the Border Over Coronavirus
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
San Diego’s Curve Begins to Flatten, But End of Social Distancing Likely Weeks Away
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!