Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News

Why the San Diego Zoo Animals Love Melons

Zookeepers serve up melons from restaurant vendors to creatures galore, and they even have a name for this: “Melon enrichment.”
Randy Dotinga

Photo courtesy of San Diego Zoo Global

Melons are all the rage at the San Diego Zoo, especially in the scorching days of summer.

“Every animal I know who could eat a melon likes a melon. They’re juicy and sweet and cool,” said senior veterinarian Dr. Cora Singleton. “If you’re a bird, they love to come by and eat the inside. If you’re an elephant, you plop the entire melon in your mouth.”

Zookeepers serve up melons from restaurant vendors to creatures galore, and they even have a name for this: “Melon enrichment.”

“We feed out cantaloupe and honeydew as part of some animal diets all year long, and watermelon is used as a special treat,” said animal care supervisor Jessica Sheftel. “Bears tend to like honeydew, and reptiles gravitate toward watermelons.”

“Most of our animals do not receive a whole melon at one time, as it is more than they should have,” Sheftel said. “However, our larger animals such as bears and elephants sometimes receive whole melons. This is when they are the most enriching because they have the opportunity to process the melons the way they might process other fruit in their natural habitat.”

There’s one popular animal that doesn’t eat melons: The koala.

Koalas mainly eat eucalyptus leaves, and they don’t tend to drink water.

But they aren’t necessarily deprived of awesome treats. The zoo is home to a diabetic koala named Quincy that just got his own human-style continuous glucose monitoring device. Zookeepers give him pureed eucalyptus smoothies to help him tolerate medical procedures. “Put that in a big syringe,” Singleton said, “and he’ll volunteer for most anything.”

Wow. That’s about as cool as a melon in August.

For videos of large animals eating (or valiantly trying to eat) watermelons, click here.

This post originally appeared in the August 13 Morning Report.

 

Tags:

San Diego Zoo
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Randy Dotinga

Randy Dotinga is a freelance contributor to Voice of San Diego. Please contact him directly at randydotinga@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter: @rdotinga.

More in News

Morning Report: What Happens Next With the Convention Center?

Morning Report: An Urban Wildfire Is Possible

Border Report: More Families and Minors Coming to California’s Border

What to Read Next
Government

The Airport Is Sticking by Charles Lindbergh

Kinsee Morlan
Opinion

It's Time for the City to Get Over the Waterfront Convention Center Obsession

Scott Lewis
Science/Environment

An Urban Wildfire Could Happen in San Diego

Diana Leonard
News

San Diego Explained: Balboa Park's Problems

Lina Chankar

Trending Stories
The Decisions That Led to the Spectacular Failure of the Mayor’s Biggest Pursuit
A Developer Paid Civic San Diego Official $100K, Then He Voted to Give Them $5.8M in City Funds
An Urban Wildfire Could Happen in San Diego
Opinion
Future Taxpayers and Public Employees Are Paying for Past Pension Mistakes
Judge Puts Major Change to County Elections on the Ballot
No, the Hilton Bayfront Pool Is Not Open to the Public
The Decisions That Led to the Spectacular Failure of the Mayor’s Biggest Pursuit
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
San Diego International Airport Joins Suit Against Port, Angering South Bay Leaders
A Developer Paid Civic San Diego Official $100K, Then He Voted to Give Them $5.8M in City Funds
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Upcoming Events

Loading Events
More Events

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!