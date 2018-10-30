Building a better region together, one story at a time

Opinion Building a better region together, one story at a time

Opinion

At Some Point, the Taxpayers Association Stopped Championing Taxpayers

There was a time when the San Diego County Taxpayers Association championed the taxpayer — at least on certain issues. Especially on pension reform. But those days are gone.
Richard Rider

The San Diego County Taxpayers Association supported the 2012 Prop. B pension reform measure. In 2018, the group has supported several school bond measures and is neutral on the gas tax repeal. / Photo by Sam Hodgson

It is amusing that two San Diego County Taxpayers Association board members — one a paid labor union advocate — have resigned because the outfit isn’t supporting even more tax increases than it already does. SDCTA is an effective pro-business outfit — essentially a clone of the Chamber of Commerce. But SDCTA is not a taxpayer outfit. Not by any stretch of the imagination.

I say that as a frustrated member of SDCTA who has served on its issues committee for several years, but who will not be renewing the pricey annual membership to this group. As a true taxpayer advocate for decades, I’ve actively sought other solutions to more tax increases — something that doesn’t interest SDCTA.

Voice of San Diego CommentaryThere was a time when SDCTA championed the taxpayer — at least on certain issues. Especially on pension reform.

But those days are gone. This year SDCTA supports the Oceanside sales tax increase, which clearly is a pension tax, though no one will admit it. SDCTA won’t support Proposition 6, the repeal of the latest gas tax increase. But it supports just about any school bond if that bond allows nonunion firms to bid on the construction contracts.

SDCTA is a “form over substance” outfit — any tax increase proponent that properly jumps through the association’s procedural hoops will get the coveted “taxpayer” endorsement. While obsessed with procedure, SDCTA never asks, “How can we provide government services more efficiently for less cost?”

The issues committee used to have a number of grassroots pro-taxpayer members. But the SDCTA annual membership fee was raised dramatically, resulting in most not renewing their membership. Now most of the committee members represent special interests, especially the construction industry. “Logrolling” in SDCTA is common though never publicly discussed — “I’ll support your subsidy if you’ll support mine.”

At best, SDCTA supports “efficient government” and “good government practices” — whatever that is. It does not represent what most people think a taxpayer group does — trying to hold the line on taxes.

In the past I have encouraged SDCTA to drop the “taxpayer” word from its moniker. I once suggested the name San Diego Downtown Big Businessmen’s Subsidy Association, but that cumbersome name was properly deemed to be both sexist and inaccurate because SDCTA represents big business interests throughout the county.

Since conning the public into thinking that SDCTA represents taxpayer interests is paramount to their influence in the region, the ruse will continue. I can only hope that someday an investigative reporter will look at the composition of the SDCTA board and the association approval procedures, exposing the blatant special interest control of this supposed “taxpayer” group.

One thing’s for sure: Today an SDCTA endorsement of a tax increase is meaningless — or worse.

Richard Rider is an activist and the chairman of the San Diego Tax Fighters.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Tags:

San Diego County Taxpayers Association
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Richard Rider

Richard Rider is an activist and the chairman of the San Diego Tax Fighters.

More in Opinion

Opinion

Props. 1 and 2 Will Help Keep San Diegans in San Diego

Opinion

Voters Should Insist on an Exceptional Plan for Mission Valley — and Measures G and E Don't Qualify

Opinion

Despite the Personal Attacks, Measure G Is Not a Deal With Anyone but SDSU

What to Read Next
Politics

Taxpayers Association’s Late Measure D Ad Splurge Came Without Normal Disclosure

Andrew Keatts
Election 2016

The Line Between Education and Advocacy on SANDAG’s Tax Proposal

Andrew Keatts
News

VOSD Podcast: Faulconer's Challenger and the New Taxpayer Guy

Lina Chankar
News

Most Popular: March 21-27

Tristan Loper

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the Migrant Caravan, and Those That Came Before
Opinion
Fool Me Twice: Don't Trust the Architect of San Diego's Last Bad Stadium Deal
Why Faulconer’s Power Play Is Such a Big Deal
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
Opinion
Despite the Personal Attacks, Measure G Is Not a Deal With Anyone but SDSU
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
A Poaching Scandal Made Waves in San Diego’s Yacht Club Community
Everything You Need to Know About the Migrant Caravan, and Those That Came Before
Just How Close SoccerCity and SDSU Got to a Deal and How it All Fell Apart
Opinion
Fool Me Twice: Don't Trust the Architect of San Diego's Last Bad Stadium Deal
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!