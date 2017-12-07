Opinion Help us raise $150K before year end!

Opinion

Barrio Logan Residents Want Clean Air — So Stop Asking and Make it Happen

Our polluted neighborhood has long been ignored. We have a vision for a healthy, clean neighborhood and we have a solution: the community-developed Barrio Logan community plan update from 2013.
Maria Martinez and Philomena Marino
0
barrio logan

A school bus drives through Barrio Logan. / Photo by Sam Hodgson

Children suffer in Barrio Logan because polluting businesses operate next to homes, schools and parks.

Families here live on the same street as companies like SA Recycling. You might think “recycling” means neat rows of bins for glass and cans, but SA Recycling crushes junked cars creating hazardous wastes, and moves mountains of debris onsite using noisy and diesel-driven equipment. Additionally, fires at recycling centers are regular occurrences, and SA Recycling had a large, middle-of-the-night fire in 2015 that sent toxic smoke into our homes.

Voice of San Diego CommentaryWe know that most people in San Diego don’t have an industrial-scale recycling plant on their street, but in Barrio Logan, it’s common. That’s why, when the city asks us about what we want to see in our neighborhood during its redrafting of our outdated community plan, we feel frustrated because the answer is so clear.

We have already answered the question of what we want to see here so many times. In fact, it’s been such a long process answering this same question that our children are now old enough to attend the meetings themselves and reiterate what we’ve been saying for years.

We want clean air in our community.

Our polluted neighborhood has long been ignored. We have a vision for a healthy, clean neighborhood and we have a solution: the community-developed Barrio Logan community plan update from 2013.

Currently, Barrio Logan operates with a community plan from 1978 – the oldest in the city of San Diego. Nearly 40 years of an outdated community plan has led to a neighborhood where children are almost three times more likely to end up in the emergency room for breathing problems than the average San Diego child, according to data from California’s Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development. We know that playing outside leads to coughing fits and asthma flare-ups for our kids and elders. Barrio Logan ranks in the top 5 percent of most impacted communities in California in CalEnviroScreen, the state’s screening model to identify areas with high levels of both pollution and socioeconomic disadvantages such as poverty that make pollution more harmful to health.

More than 50 community meetings over five years resulted in a plan for a better Barrio Logan that was approved by the City Council in 2013. The plan is simple. It re-zones Barrio Logan – establishing residential, industrial, and commercial areas within the community so that residents, industries, and businesses can each operate safely. A “buffer zone” separates residential areas where families live and children play from the heavy industries and shipyards. The buffer zone encourages the development of a parking structure for the working waterfront workforce, maritime administration offices, and maritime suppliers that would not pose health threats to residents, and more.

It also protects Barrio Logan’s historical culture and improves the community. It prioritizes developments that enhance and reflect the character of Barrio Logan, encourages affordable housing opportunities and preserves and restores older homes in the neighborhood. The plan even identifies Barrio Logan as a cultural and arts center and lays out the development of the Logan Avenue Arts District. Those elements of the plan protect and preserve our neighborhood for the people who currently live here.

In 2014, Mayor Kevin Faulconer supported the repeal of the plan. Now, three years later, we see the city proposing a plan that doesn’t support the community’s vision and adds significantly more polluting industries to the buffer zone.

So when city planners come in and ask, “What do you want to see in your neighborhood?” we feel insulted, because we’ve already given the answer. They know that our air is thick and tastes dirty when we wake up until we go to sleep. They know that we live with the reality that our children and elders will struggle with asthma their entire lives. They know that we will never be able to breathe easily, and that playing sports or being active will never be effortless. They know all of this because we’ve said it. And, they know the answer, because we developed it more than four years ago.

So let’s not go back to square one. Barrio Logan families deserve the plan they spent years creating. Please don’t come to our meetings and ask us questions you already know the answer to. When you are ready to talk about implementing the community-created plan, we are ready to talk about what a just future looks like for Barrio Logan.

Maria Martinez and Philomena Marino are Barrio Logan residents and community leaders with the Environmental Health Coalition. Their commentary has been edited for style and clarity. See anything in there we should fact check? Tell us what to check out here.

Get News Delivered Daily

Daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Saturday)

Show Comments (0)
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Maria Martinez

Maria Martinez is a Barrio Logan residents and community leader with the Environmental Health Coalition.
Written By

Philomena Marino

Philomena Marino is a Barrio Logan residents and community leader with the Environmental Health Coalition.

More in Opinion

Opinion

Community Choice Is Key to Meeting Climate Plan’s Ambitious Goals

Opinion

City Attorney's Chief of Staff Has a Political Role, Not a Legal One

Opinion

Downplaying the Reality of Addiction in the Homeless Community Doesn't Solve Anything

What to Read Next
Land Use

City Planners Seek Easy Fix to Old Barrio Logan Stalemate, But the Neighborhood Has Changed

Andrew Keatts
0 Comments
Arts/Culture

Culture Report: Artists Say The Glashaus Wasn't Transparent About Problems

Kinsee Morlan
0 Comments
Arts/Culture

Another Arts Venue Bites the Dust

Kinsee Morlan
0 Comments
Arts/Culture

Culture Report: Big Problems at The Glashaus Art Space in Barrio Logan

Kinsee Morlan
0 Comments

Sign up

Daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Saturday)

Trending Stories
The Four Big Differences Between SoccerCity and SDSU West
What it Took to Clear 17th Street
Tijuana Has the Ingredients for a Booming Startup Scene But Not a Lot to Show for it
SoccerCity Analysis Is Bad News for the Project – and the City’s Climate Goals
Environment Report: The Plan to Build a Giant Water Battery in San Diego County
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored
San Diego Unified Sends Parents Who Can’t Pay for School Bus Rides to a Collections Agency
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
A Judge's Remarkable, Scathing Takedown of Mark Arabo and the Neighborhood Market Association
The Four Big Differences Between SoccerCity and SDSU West
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored
San Diego Unified Sends Parents Who Can’t Pay for School Bus Rides to a Collections Agency
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Suicide Prevention Walk Organizers Tell Gun Control Advocates to Keep Away
Fact Check: Is Most Homelessness Tied to Drugs and Alcohol?

Help Us Raise $150k By Year End

We have no Voice without you.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time

Year-End Goal: $150k

--%
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!