Building a better region together, one story at a time

Opinion Building a better region together, one story at a time

Opinion Regional Planning

Community Planning Groups Should Follow State and City Rules

A recent city audit identified several problems with community planning groups and made recommendations for reform, which the city’s planning department has committed to implementing. This is a good start and an opportunity to reexamine how community planning groups fit into the requirements imposed by both state and municipal law.
Colin Parent and Matt Stucky

A cyclist passes homes in North Park. / Photo by Sam Hodgson

The community planning process in the city of San Diego is important because it allows the public to engage with land use and transportation decisions. The public must have confidence in the integrity of that system if it is to achieve its goals.

A recent city audit identified several problems with community planning groups and made recommendations for reform, which the city’s planning department has committed to implementing. This is a good start and an opportunity to reexamine how community planning groups fit into the requirements imposed by both state and municipal law.

Voice of San Diego CommentaryThere are still legal issues with the current governance of community planning groups, which we recently described in a memo to City Attorney Mara Elliot. These concerns must be addressed to ensure compliance with state law and to ensure that community planning groups follow the rules approved by voters in the City Charter.

First, the city should address how members of community planning groups are selected. In the same way our federal government must comply with the Constitution, the structure of community planning groups cannot conflict with San Diego’s governing document. The City Charter permits the City Council to “create and establish advisory boards” And the City Council policy governing community planning groups acknowledges they “are advisory bodies created by an action of the City Council.” But the charter also mandates that members of advisory bodies created by the City Council “shall be appointed by the Mayor with Council confirmation.”

Community planning group members are not appointed by the mayor, but instead are largely elected by their neighbors. This apparent conflict with the City Charter has never been addressed. We are not arguing specifically for appointment of community planning groups members by the current or future mayor. Maintaining community planning group elections, however, may require an amendment to the City Charter.

Second, San Diego should live up to its responsibilities and take ownership over how community planning group members participate in decisions. California adopted the Political Reform Act in 1974 with the goal of ending political corruption. The act requires public officials with “decisionmaking authority” to disclose their economic interests and recuse themselves when a conflict of interest arises. Local entities are responsible for determining which officials are subject to the Political Reform Act and for enforcing their own conflict of interest codes.

Some public officials serving in “advisory” roles may nevertheless have “decisionmaking authority” if over the long-term, according to the state, they make “substantive recommendations” that are “regularly approved without significant amendment or modification by another public official or governmental agency.” This is called the “rubberstamp” test.

The city attorney’s office has repeatedly concluded the Political Reform Act does not apply to community planning groups. In the most recent analysis, the city attorney’s office applied the test but concluded without further explanation that community planning group members “are not public officials under the Political Reform Act” because “there is no history” that their recommendations are rubber-stamped by other officials.

The city’s analysis may be incomplete. In 2013, San Diego County sought advice from California’s political watchdog, the Fair Political Practices Commission, about applying the Political Reform Act to its community planning groups. When it comes to the “rubberstamp” test, the FPPC explained, the county bears the burden of reviewing the history of each group to determine how often its recommendations were adopted by the Board of Supervisors.

In response, the county skipped the extensive study and simply conceded that the Political Reform Act applies to its own community planning group members. Those members are now chosen through general election ballots, required to disclose campaign contributions, file economic interest statements and expected to recuse themselves when a conflict arises.

San Diego cannot passively avoid this issue for its own community planning groups by declining to conduct the study required by state law. At the same time, the city should consider whether the Political Reform Act applies to community planning group elections. If any doubt remains, the city should follow the county’s lead by asking the FPPC for guidance or conduct its own study.

The city attorney has the expertise to consider these issues and the duty to advise the city on the legal aspects of community planning group reform. To ensure these reforms do not subject San Diego to any legal uncertainty, these issues should be thoroughly analyzed to ensure the public’s interests are adequately protected and represented.

Colin Parent is the executive director of Circulate San Diego, a transportation and housing advocacy group, and a La Mesa City Councilman. Matt Stucky is an attorney, member of the Circulate San Diego Policy Committee, and member of the North Park Planning Committee.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Tags:

community planning group
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Colin Parent

Colin Parent is the executive director of Circulate San Diego, a transportation and housing advocacy group, and a La Mesa City Councilman.
Written By

Matt Stucky

Matt Stucky is an attorney, member of the Circulate San Diego Policy Committee and member of the North Park Planning Committee.

More in Opinion

Opinion

San Diego Should Make the Most of Once-in-a-Generation Shot to Re-Examine SDG&E Deal

Opinion

Parking Reform Is a Necessary Step Toward San Diego's Housing and Environmental Goals

Opinion

30th Street Represents a Big Test for the City

What to Read Next
Opinion

Neighborhood Planning Groups Are Not Closed Off to New Voices

Vernita Gutierrez, Stephanie Jennings and Kate Callen
Community Plans

'Community Groups Do Not Represent the Community'

Andrew Keatts
Government

Mapping a Community's Future: San Diego Explained

Andrew Keatts
Opinion

Give the Public a Voice in Mission Valley Stadium Site Negotiations

Cary Lowe

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
San Diego Unified Moved a Problem Principal to Districtwide Role, Then Paid Him to Leave
The Life and Death of Civic San Diego
Morning Report: San Diego Unified Paid a Problem Principal to Go Away
Newsom Has Offered Hints He'll Treat Del Mar Gun Show Bill Differently Than Brown
Politics Report: Bring Pensions Back, Mayoral Rivals All Aboard
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Four Men Accuse San Diego Unified Trustee Kevin Beiser of Sexual Misconduct, Abuse
What Happens Now That the U.S. Supreme Court Told the City to Deal With Its Own Pension Mess
Opinion
30th Street Represents a Big Test for the City
San Diego Unified Moved a Problem Principal to Districtwide Role, Then Paid Him to Leave
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!