Building a better region together, one story at a time

Opinion Building a better region together, one story at a time

Opinion Airport

Don’t Let Terminal 1 Become Another ‘San Diego Special’

The last thing the city needs is another long-running problem whose solution is always just out of reach because of a lack of vision and leadership.
Todd Gloria
San Diego Airport

Terminal 1 at the San Diego International Airport / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

San Diego is a world-class city. Our natural geography and growth have created a binational mega-region with the busiest land border crossing in the world. San Diego is also the nation’s eighth largest city. Thirty-five million travelers from around the globe come here annually to enjoy our arts and culture institutions and to do business. Our vibrant tourist economy is worth $17.2 billion.

Few of these facts are evident when one looks at the size and condition of the San Diego International Airport’s Terminal 1. Much of it has remained a vestige of the past and not at all reflective of the mega-region we have become. It is certainly not the first impression we want to make for the millions of visitors who use it each year. Without question, this has to change.

The San Diego Airport Authority has begun preliminary work to replace Terminal 1. Despite the broad agreement that this project is sorely needed, the Airport Authority has found itself in the crosshairs of numerous complaints from its neighbors, the Port of San Diego, the city of Chula Vista, organized labor, elected officials and others. These stakeholders have legitimate concerns about past behavior by the Airport Authority and the lack of mitigation for the proposed project.

This conflict is the result of the lack of a comprehensive and cooperative regional effort to resolve the many environmental impacts of the proposed project adjacent to our waterfront. These impacts include increased traffic, greenhouse gas emissions, unmitigated jet noise in surrounding neighborhoods and anticipated sea-level rise that accompanies the modernization of the bayside airport.

For many years the Airport Authority has been narrowly focused on its own footprint, often ignoring how its operations impact others in our region. Hiding behind the Federal Aviation Administration, airport officials have responded to community needs by simply declaring reasonable solutions to be infeasible. To its credit, the Airport Authority has recently changed its tune. It has acknowledged it can do better and has expressed a willingness to work with regional planners on comprehensive mitigation solutions. While a welcome development, it must be matched by action, and importantly, funding from the Airport Authority.

The first action that must be taken is to link the airport to the San Diego Trolley. It is incomprehensible that despite the Trolley’s Blue Line running along the eastern edge of the airport’s runway there is no easy connection between these two transportation assets. This situation isn’t just frustrating to users, it’s a civic failure that must be fixed.

Creating such a link, be it a trolley extension or a people mover from a nearby transit stop, will require the construction of an intermodal transit center for the solution to be viable. This effort will require collaboration from SANDAG, MTS, the city of San Diego and the Port district in cooperation with the Airport Authority. While past attempts to address this issue have failed to gain traction, there is reason for renewed hope. A new cast has emerged in key leadership positions at the Airport Authority, SANDAG and MTS with the potential to bring a fresh perspective as well as new ideas and resolve to finally make this happen.

So, come to the table. It’s time for everyone to work together to keep the economic engine that is the airport in tune for the benefit of San Diego and all of California. Given the state’s interest in transportation, climate and sea-level rise, continued failure to act locally will surely add to the calls to reconstitute the governing board of the Airport – an effort started a year ago by my colleague, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, which I intend to join as progress is made or left unfulfilled.

We cannot let this be another “San Diego special” where obvious solutions to long-running problems die for the lack of vision, leadership and action. It is possible to replace Terminal 1 in a way that creates a template for regional cooperation that ensures San Diego has the tools it needs to successfully compete on the global stage. San Diego is a world-class city, now is the time to act like it.

Todd Gloria is a state Assembly member representing the 78th District, which includes San Diego, Coronado, Del Mar, Solana Beach and Imperial Beach. He is a former San Diego City Council member, City Council president and interim mayor.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Todd Gloria

More in Opinion

Opinion

Voters Should Insist on an Exceptional Plan for Mission Valley — and Measures G and E Don't Qualify

Opinion

Despite the Personal Attacks, Measure G Is Not a Deal With Anyone but SDSU

Opinion

The Mayor's Scooter Regulations Are a Good Start, But Should Go Even Further

What to Read Next
Opinion

One Big Thing Missing From the Latest Homelessness Proposal: Homes

Chris Ward
Opinion

Get the Lead Out of San Diego Schools

Lorena Gonzalez and Laura C. Deehan
Opinion

At Some Point, the Taxpayers Association Stopped Championing Taxpayers

Richard Rider
Opinion

Props. 1 and 2 Will Help Keep San Diegans in San Diego

Maya Rosas and Mark West

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
Will the Trolley Ever Go to the Airport? Leaders Hope to Get Closer to an Answer
The Blue Wave Brought With it a Candidate Dems Might Prefer to Leave Adrift
Border Report: A Caravan Within the Caravan Has Arrived in Tijuana
SDG&E Is Looking to Leave the Power-Buying Business
We’re Suing the Federal Government for Border Wall Documents
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
Everything You Need to Know About the Migrant Caravan, and Those That Came Before
Border Report: A Caravan Within the Caravan Has Arrived in Tijuana
The Four Big Promises SDSU Now Must Deliver in Mission Valley
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!