Building a better region together, one story at a time

Opinion Building a better region together, one story at a time

Opinion Chargers Stadium

Give the Public a Voice in Mission Valley Stadium Site Negotiations

The sale of the Mission Valley stadium site will be a better deal if the city takes the time to listen to the voters who approved it and then incorporates their input into the negotiations.
Cary Lowe

A conceptual rendering of SDSU West’s river park plan / Image courtesy of SDSU

Last week’s announcement by the city of San Diego and San Diego State University that they have entered into a confidentiality agreement governing their negotiations over the sale of the Mission Valley stadium site adds to public concerns over lack of transparency in this important public transaction.

Wanting to keep the negotiations themselves under wraps is perhaps understandable due to the sensitivity surrounding such a high-profile transaction. What is harder to understand is the unwillingness of the mayor to allow the public, or even the City Council, a voice in determining what should be included in the negotiations.

Voice of San Diego CommentaryAfter all, this concerns the largest developable piece of public land in San Diego. The initiative approved by the voters last November compels the sale of 80 percent of the 166-acre site to SDSU “at such price and upon such terms as the Council shall deem to be fair and equitable and in the public interest.” With the City Council excluded from the negotiations, whatever emerges will be presented to them as a fait accompli, which they will be under great pressure to approve. And with the public excluded from the process, we will never know whether the terms of sale could have more effectively advanced the public interest. Other city real estate deals, most recently the purchase of the former Sempra office building downtown and the skydiving facility in East Village, do not inspire confidence.

The ostensible reason for proceeding in such a closed manner is to bring the negotiations to a speedy conclusion. SDSU is anxious to commence demolition of the existing stadium and proceed with redevelopment, beginning with construction of a new, more compact stadium. But is such haste necessary? The public endured nearly two years of campaigning over the dual initiatives from FS Investors and SDSU. Had the mayor not precipitously endorsed FS Investors’ SoccerCity initiative, San Diegans might have had an opportunity then to address the future of the site more appropriately. But the time lost in campaigning should not be an excuse for taking shortcuts now. Before the city deeds away the property, the public should have an opportunity to weigh in on the future of the site. SDSU’s plans only allocate a portion of the site to university-related uses, with the rest presumably being leased for private development, so there is ample opportunity for other public goals to be met on the balance of the site. Surely, we can take a month or so to figure that out.

As several civic-minded groups have explained in recent letters,  the city and SDSU should consider a number of matters to restore trust in this process. They should, for example, enforce verbal commitments made by SDSU during the campaign, including a pledge to actually build a park on the land adjacent to the San Diego River, and ensure that any new development will be consistent with the Mission Valley Community Plan, the Climate Action Plan, the San Diego River Master Plan and other relevant planning documents. They should also require the project to establish and improve connections to public transit services and other transportation systems, guarantee that a substantial share of new homes will be offered at affordable prices, ensure that development plans integrate with the existing surrounding development, rather than treating the site as an island and maximize sustainable design and development, including water and energy efficiency features, while pursuing federally recognized green development certification. Other ideas would likely emerge from public discussions regarding the future of the site.

Ideally, such public discussions would have occurred as soon as it became clear the Chargers were vacating the stadium, before either of the initiatives qualified for the ballot. Instead, the city allowed the debate to play out through private interests. For a publicly owned site such as this, that would have been the appropriate way to begin planning for its future. Having failed to keep the Chargers here, and then in his support for SoccerCity, the mayor presumably wants to take no chances with the SDSU deal. But it will be a better deal, and one that better serves the people of Mission Valley and the rest of San Diego, if the city takes the time to listen to the voters who approved this sale and then incorporates their input into the negotiations.

Cary Lowe is a land use lawyer who serves on the board of directors of Citizens Coordinate for Century 3 (C-3).

Stay up to Date

Get our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Tags:

Chargers Stadium Mission Valley SDSU West
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Cary Lowe

Cary Lowe is a land use lawyer who serves on the Board of Directors of Citizens Coordinate for Century 3 (C-3).

More in Opinion

Opinion

Community Planning Groups Should Follow State and City Rules

Opinion

San Diego Should Make the Most of Once-in-a-Generation Shot to Re-Examine SDG&E Deal

Opinion

Parking Reform Is a Necessary Step Toward San Diego's Housing and Environmental Goals

What to Read Next
Education

Docs Shed Light on SDSU Mission Valley Spending

Ry Rivard
Opinion

SDSU's Mission Valley Plan Is Inspired — Which Is Why Officials Should Be Transparent About it

Anna Ponting
News

We’re Suing SDSU for Records to Shed Light on Mission Valley Plans

Ry Rivard
Land Use

CSU Trustees Chair May Have to Disavow His Estimate of Stadium Land's Worth

Scott Lewis

Stay up to Date

Get our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Trending Stories
San Diego Unified Moved a Problem Principal to Districtwide Role, Then Paid Him to Leave
The Life and Death of Civic San Diego
Morning Report: San Diego Unified Paid a Problem Principal to Go Away
Newsom Has Offered Hints He'll Treat Del Mar Gun Show Bill Differently Than Brown
Politics Report: Bring Pensions Back, Mayoral Rivals All Aboard
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Four Men Accuse San Diego Unified Trustee Kevin Beiser of Sexual Misconduct, Abuse
What Happens Now That the U.S. Supreme Court Told the City to Deal With Its Own Pension Mess
Opinion
30th Street Represents a Big Test for the City
San Diego Unified Moved a Problem Principal to Districtwide Role, Then Paid Him to Leave
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!