 Proposals Like Measure A Hit Minorities Harder

Opinion

Opinion

Proposals Like Measure A Hit Minorities Harder

If we continue to ignore statistics that prove the disparate impact ordinances like Measure A have had on communities of color, then we have failed our communities of color.
Melinda Vásquez and Bernadette Butkiewicz
Measure A would require certain development projects seeking an amendment to the county general plan, like the Newland Sierra property pictured here, to get countywide voter approval. / Photo by Megan Wood

The San Diego County Democratic Party’s endorsement can be make-or-break for a ballot measure. And so, when the party’s leadership considered Measure A at its December meeting, it was standing-room only. The party heard from both sides at a memorable meeting that included tense exchanges, emotional pleas and thoughtful commentary. In the end, the party voted by a supermajority to oppose Measure A.

While we know the outcome, the dialogue at that meeting is worth discussing because it illuminates misconceptions about Measure A. That night, we first heard from a retired planner and an environmental activist for Yes on A. They told us Measure A would stop sprawl (it won’t) and that it would lead to more affordable housing (it won’t).

Then, a chorus of voices rose to oppose Measure A. We heard from an affordable housing leader, a poverty attorney who represents the NAACP, a firefighter and others. They told us Measure A would make our housing crisis worse (it would), that it is riddled with loopholes and exemptions (it is), that it would segregate our communities (it would), promote sprawl (it would), and reduce the production of affordable housing (it would). They also told us the measure was drafted and paid for by wealthy out-of-towners (it was) to keep affordable homes from encroaching on their $10,000-a-week Golden Door Spa in North County (also true).

There were some questions, comments and sharp exchanges and then we voted to oppose A, joining a broad and diverse coalition of business leaders, labor groups, social justice leaders and others who all agree Measure A is bad for San Diego.

One of the most compelling arguments against Measure A is rooted in the ugly history of land-use planning as a segregation tool. Simply put, measures like this one have been used for the better part of a century to keep low-income people and people of color out of white communities. Many of our Democratic colleagues said that was enough reason to oppose Measure A.

There is a direct correlation between the amount of local land-use regulations and segregation of residents by earned income, or the continuation of institutionalized racism. In “Redlining of Our Era: Land-Use Voter Initiatives,” local NAACP and poverty attorney Parisa Ijadi-Maghsoodi writes: “Since the 1920s, the federal government and local governments have promoted, legitimized, and subsidized racial segregation through zoning and land-use policies leading to deep and lasting racial segregation through the United States. Zoning measures have disproportionately harmed people of color, and localities that enact these measures see a smaller increase in residents of color. Just as white families used now-unlawful exclusionary zoning to prevent integration of suburbs, homeowners now employ land-use voter initiatives to achieve the same ends.”

Ijadi-Maghsoodi also noted that in 2016, the Obama administrated identified San Diego as one of the most segregated cities in the country.

Because of our region’s history of discrimination, it is our duty to practice extraordinary efforts to eradicate the continuation of institutionalized racism. If we continue to ignore statistics that prove the disparate impact ordinances like Measure A have had on communities of color, then we have failed our communities of color. Measure A is institutionalized racism.

“In San Diego, a countywide zoning and land-use initiative will be presented to voters as open-space and environmental-protection efforts that really will exacerbate racial segregation and income inequality,” Ijadi-Maghsoodi wrote. “These housing exemptions closely reflect the federal model of zoning that created segregated, single-family districts during the era of redlining and racial covenants. The county initiative, and many similar ones across the country, will exacerbate racial segregation and increase income inequality, resulting in significantly worse outcomes for low-income families and communities of color. They are this era’s form of redlining.”

Some Democratic supporters of Measure A say it’s needed because they don’t trust the Board of Supervisors. Here’s the problem with that logic: the county General Plan was drafted and approved by a Republican-only Board of Supervisors eight years ago. Is it no wonder this plan does not include any state-mandated affordable housing? There is no inclusionary housing ordinance requiring that any percentage of new units in the county are affordable. Measure A would lock in this discriminatory General Plan for 20 years.

The only way affordable housing can be required by the county is through the General Plan Amendment process, but Measure A would essentially eliminate the county’s ability to approve these amendments. Amendments to the General Plan provide supervisors with a “lever” to ensure affordable housing units are built in exchange for increasing density, modifying zoning, etc.

Proponents of Measure A say they care about curbing sprawl, but they also claim we should build what the General Plan allows – much of which is zoned for luxury homes on lots ranging in size from a half-acre to 80 acres. So, what they really want is for wealthy people to build single-family homes on large parcels – but they refuse to allow smaller and more affordable units to be built in those same areas without forcing 1.6 million voters to weigh in at the ballot box.

Measure A would fuel sprawl and increase greenhouse gas emissions, and it would block the development of new affordable homes and apartments where they should be located – here in San Diego County, close to job centers, freeways and transit, along the I-15 growth and transit corridor (where the Golden Door Spa happens to be located) and near places like Bonita. Working families who support our economy, but cannot afford current housing prices, would be hit the hardest.

We need to defeat Measure A because it would advance inequality and racism, and then we need to come together and create a path to affordability. In the interim, we cannot remove the only lever the Board of Supervisors has to require affordable housing from developers. We do not want San Diego County to become a place where workers drive in to serve the wealthy and drive out at the end of the day to go home. Everyone should be able to work and live here – not just the wealthy and the privileged.

Melinda Vasquez is a real estate attorney in North County and a member of the San Diego County Democratic Party Central Committee. Bernadette Butkiewicz is an organizer with the United Association Plumbers & Steamfitters Local Union 230 and Secretary of Metro West for the San Diego County Democratic Party.

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Tags:

Measure A
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Melinda Vásquez

Melinda Vasquez is a real estate attorney in North County and a member of the San Diego County Democratic Party Central Committee.
Written By

Bernadette Butkiewicz

Bernadette Butkiewicz is an organizer with the United Association Plumbers & Steamfitters Local Union 230 and Secretary of Metro West for the San Diego County Democratic Party.

More in Opinion

Opinion

It's Time for Carlsbad to Declare a Shelter Emergency

Opinion

‘Feel Good’ Policies Are Stifling Housing Production

Opinion

One Year in, 'Remain in Mexico' Is Wreaking Havoc on Both Sides of the Border

What to Read Next
Opinion

Reining in Sprawl Is Critical for San Diego's Climate Goals

Georgette Gómez
News

San Diego Explained: Voters Could Give Themselves Veto Power Over New Housing Projects

Adriana Heldiz
Opinion

Measure A Doesn't Ban Specific Plans

JP Theberge
Opinion

The Issues With Measure A That No One’s Talking About

Catherine Ferguson

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
Top Manager Leaves City Hall Over Building's Asbestos Headaches
North County Report: Carlsbad Councilwoman Wants the City to Open Its Own Safe Parking Lot
A Reality Check on Five Big Measure C Claims
Ash Street Building Scandal Spills Into the Mayor’s Race
Sweetwater Considers More Than 200 Layoffs and Closing Learning Centers
Fact Check: Poway Unified Gets $1,500 Less Per Kid From the State Than San Diego Schools
Top Manager Leaves City Hall Over Building's Asbestos Headaches
Politics Report: The Man Trying to Kill Measure C
City College Found a Supervisor Took Improper Pay – Then Put Her in Charge of the Budget
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Nine Things to Know About Stan Kroenke’s Chargers Predicament
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!