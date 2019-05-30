Building a better region together, one story at a time

Opinion Building a better region together, one story at a time

Support Our Spring Campaign

Help Us Raise $150K by May 31

--%

Donate Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Opinion

San Diego's Climate Goals Require More Investment in Energy Storage

Making deep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions requires new kinds of renewable gas, not to mention a much smaller role for these plants and heavier emphasis on storage to keep California’s grid reliable as we shift to renewables.

Jason Anderson

Together with a private company, the city and the Water Authority want to build what amounts to a water battery using the San Vicente Reservoir and a new reservoir to be built nearby. / Image courtesy San Diego County Water Authority

Last year, California raised the stakes in the fight against climate change, instituting a goal of reaching 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2045, with at least 60 percent of that power coming from renewable sources such as wind and solar.

And more than a year before the state did so, the city of San Diego made a pioneering commitment to achieving its own goal of 100 percent renewable energy by 2035, as outlined in the city’s Climate Action Plan.

Voice of San Diego CommentarySetting these lofty energy goals is the easy part. Building the infrastructure needed to integrate these clean energy sources onto the electric grid will be much harder, and the key actions are starting now.

At first blush, it might seem that building more solar and wind power capacity is all we need to do, but it’s not that simple. Renewable energy is intermittent by nature; when the sun goes down and on cloudy days, production from solar panels tapers off.

Fixing this problem requires investment on many fronts. Energy storage, in particular, is key.

Energy storage comes in many forms. Batteries are in the news often, and they have an important role to play. But battery systems are best for short-term storage, offering only a few hours of power. A true shift to renewables requires much longer-duration, bulk energy storage technology — with overnight capacities of eight hours — able to capture vast amounts of electricity when it is available and release it to the grid when more power is needed.

Currently, California’s electrical grid has little storage infrastructure built into it. Instead, it relies on natural gas-fired plants to switch on and off as needed. Making deep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions requires new kinds of renewable gas, not to mention a much smaller role for these plants and heavier emphasis on storage to keep California’s grid reliable as we shift to renewables. In the last month alone, two major studies — one a white paper on the value of energy storage and the other an independent look at California’s global warming goals — have both underscored the need for much more investment in storage to meet our ambitious renewable energy goals.

To this end, the city of San Diego and the San Diego County Water Authority are assessing pumped-water energy storage as a way to integrate more renewable power, stabilize the power grid, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and foster economic growth. Their proposed San Vicente Energy Storage Facility would take water from the existing San Vicente Reservoir and use electricity to pump it to a smaller, higher elevation reservoir. When the grid needs more electricity, water would be released from the upper reservoir through a hydropower generator, producing renewable energy for consumers. As a way to achieve bulk energy storage over many hours, pumped-water storage is by far the least expensive option. Moreover, these assets live a long time, and once they are paid off, they are even cheaper.

The San Vicente project could provide up to 500 megawatts of electricity — enough to power roughly over 300,000 homes for more than eight hours.

The San Vicente project and other major energy storage projects throughout the state create economic opportunities through workforce training, energy efficiency projects and development projects that are important elements of climate action plans. The positive ripple effects could be profound.

Fortunately, San Diego has proven time and again that it is all in when it comes to cutting greenhouse gases and creating clean energy jobs. In order to meet our goals, we need to invest in a variety of technologies — and energy storage is key.

Jason Anderson is president and CEO of Cleantech San Diego, a regional trade association. 

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to Ry Rivard's bi-weekly environmental news roundup (every other Monday)

Tags:

battery storage San Vicente
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Jason Anderson

Jason Anderson is president and CEO of Cleantech San Diego, a regional trade association.

More in Opinion

Opinion

San Diego County Is Disregarding Fire Risk to an Astonishing Degree

Opinion

The Poway Shooting Was a Terrorist Attack, Not One Man Gone Mad

Opinion

On Major Land Use Conflicts, San Diegans Should Consider Mediation

What to Read Next
Opinion

San Diego School Districts Should Consider Building Teacher Housing

Mark Powell
Opinion

New Developments in Fire Hazard Areas Are Safer Than Ever

Richard Montague and Ginger Hitzke
Opinion

We're Not Spending Nearly Enough to Meaningfully Reduce Homelessness

Ricardo Flores
Opinion

An Open Letter to Sen. Toni Atkins on SB 50

Maya Rosas

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to Ry Rivard's bi-weekly environmental news roundup (every other Monday)

Trending Stories
Politics Report: Chula Vista Councilwoman Explains Bizarre Firing
Public Records Battle Erupts Within the Battle to Run the Sports Arena
How Kevin Faulconer Touched Off a Historic Debate About San Diego’s Transportation Future
Two Westview High Teachers Received Warnings for Inappropriate Texts to Students
San Diego Lawmakers Split on Airbnb Bill as it Clears Assembly
A Little-Known Company Is Quietly Making Massive Water Deals
Escondido Changed the Name of Special Ed Teachers to Skirt Caseload Rules, State Says
Two Westview High Teachers Received Warnings for Inappropriate Texts to Students
What We Learned This Week
Sacramento Report: These State Bills Would Only Impact San Diego
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!