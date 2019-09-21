 Stay Away From Taxing the Morena Plan - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Opinion UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Opinion

Stay Away From Taxing the Morena Plan

To even begin a conversation about recapturing profit through a tax or by requiring more affordable units for each project, the city would have to consider further upzoning the area by increasing the height limit on those properties to two to three times the current density allowed.
Nathan Moeder
A vacant lot next to a new planned trolley station at Clairemont Drive and Morena Boulevard has been home to years of development fights. / Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle

City officials would be wrong to think they are creating a windfall for landowners in their recent approval of the Moreno Community Plan. Moreover, this is exactly the wrong time to attempt to recapture some of that “profit” for public benefit.

The author of the op-ed “The Morena Plan Still Needs Work,” misunderstands the economics and feasibility of real estate development. His argument is that an increase in housing density along Morena Boulevard is going to create a windfall for nearby landowners through increased property values.

The argument that there is money to pay for additional public amenities and low-income housing is simply not supportable, at least at the present time. In fact, to even begin a conversation about recapturing profit through a tax or by requiring more affordable units for each project, the city would have to consider  further upzoning the area by increasing the height limit on those properties to two to three times the current density allowed.

The idea of a land value recapture tax would only work in cases where there is a significant amount of upzoning — think of a small house on a lot in East Village in which a high-rise project is now permitted through a zoning change. That is a true upzoning windfall for the landowner because the value of the house is far lower than that of a 50-plus unit development on the parcel.

Along the Morena Corridor, however, there are functioning businesses. These businesses pay rent. This rental income translates to real, existing value to landowners. To compel a landowner to sell their property to a housing developer, they need to be convinced that the land value exceeds the current value.

The simple act of upzoning properties to achieve values equal to the commercial value is not enough reason for landowners to sell. When a developer buys a property, typically there is a long escrow period while the project is designed and then works its way through the entitlement and approval process. Construction contracts and financing must be arranged as well.

There is also a very real risk that a developer will ultimately decide not to buy the property.

But if the landowner sold their property at a price that is based on current commercial income, the escrow period is typically compressed to a range of 30 to 60 days, dramatically reducing the uncertainty (and the risk) of closing the deal. Therefore, land values need to be substantially higher than existing values to compensate owners for the risk of having their property tied up for a longer period.

Call it a windfall or not. It’s economics. The landowner would rather sell to an investor who wants the existing commercial income from rents, rather than sell their property to a homebuilder as land.

Therefore, developers must determine if they can raise the land value high enough so that the landowner will sell the property to them. This “land residual” analysis is what developers undertake to determine the price that they can pay for a property. Built into that calculation is what is achievable in terms of density, costs and revenues.

But in today’s environment, high land values with windfalls are not being achieved. Construction costs are up 15 percent to 20 percent over the past three years. Conversely, rents have leveled off and generally have not kept pace with construction cost inflation. This has the effect of reducing the land value. To keep land values attractive to property owners, developers are forced to turn to less expensive construction methods and away from mid-rise and high-density projects. In many cases, developers are actually building under the density allowed by zoning. This is how development is playing out currently in Mission Valley. There, and in other neighborhoods, developers are leaving density on the table because they can’t afford to build bigger.

Or they are simply walking away from the deals.

While a land value capture tax is a compelling idea that might be considered for selective markets with substantial upzoning, it is almost certain to have a detrimental effect on development along Morena Boulevard. For such a tax to be appropriate, the city must grant double to triple the density. Next, developers have to bite; they have to make sure that they can pencil the deal to the higher density with higher costs and achieve a significantly higher value, or true windfall, for the landowner. Then there will be something to actually capture.

For now, it’s best that the city complete its $2 billion investment in the Mid-Coast Trolley extension to do its part to encourage new development. That is the requisite infrastructure that can create value in the neighborhood. It will also generate more housing that will result in more impact fees to afford the improvements.

This is not the time nor the cost environment to ignore economics and attempt to recapture density value. First things first: create more density, which will eventually raise land values, which then will increase transaction activity, and ultimately, result in more housing units.

Nathan Moeder is a principal at London Moeder Advisors, a real estate analysis and consulting firm. He is also adjunct professor at UCSD in the Urban Studies and Planning program.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Nathan Moeder

Nathan Moeder is a principal at London Moeder Advisors, a real estate analysis and consulting firm. He is also adjunct professor at UCSD in the Urban Studies and Planning program.

More in Opinion

Opinion

Luxury Homes Won't Solve the Housing Crisis

Opinion

Bans on Housing in Unincorporated Areas Worsen the Housing Crisis

Opinion

Housing Vouchers Should Open Doors, Not Slam Them Shut

What to Read Next
Opinion

The Morena Plan Still Needs Work

Nico Calavita
Opinion

On Morena Boulevard, San Diego Is Undermining Its Own Climate Goals

Laura Nunn
Opinion

Environmental Laws Don't Impede Development

JP Theberge
Opinion

It's Time to Take CEQA Reform Seriously

Borre Winckel

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
Border Report: Bracing for Mexico's 'Green Rush'
SDPD Lowered Testing Standards to Help Clear Rape Kit Backlog, Analysts Say
San Diego Unified Principals Blast District Leadership
Morning Report: San Diego on the Verge of Energy Takeover
School Abuse Investigations Are Happening Across the Nation
How San Diego's Housing Shortage Became So Dire
San Diego Unified Principals Blast District Leadership
Border Report: Bracing for Mexico's 'Green Rush'
Schools Tied to A3 Charter School Scandal Will All Close
Many San Diego Unified Schools Are Nowhere Near Full
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!