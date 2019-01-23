Building a better region together, one story at a time

Opinion Building a better region together, one story at a time

Opinion Housing

The Housing Crisis Requires Bold Solutions — and There's One on the Table
Brendan Dentino and Maya Rosas

Crews work on a development in National City. / Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle

The severity of California’s housing crisis hardly needs further documentation. There simply is not enough housing, especially for very low-income households. An emergent YIMBYism, or Yes In My Backyard movement, advocates building more homes in more neighborhoods to combat the housing affordability crisis. The progressive wing of the movement believes that new home construction should be focused on filling in vacant or underutilized properties, and improving transit and affordability.

In the last few years, elected officials have begun to act on the dire housing situation. The 2017 legislative housing package — headlined by state Sen. Toni Atkins’ SB 2, which established a permanent subsidy for affordable housing — was a watershed moment in alleviating the housing crisis. In 2018, voters sent Gavin Newsom, and his pledge to build 3.5 million housing units by 2025, to the governor’s mansion. When recently asked to identify the three biggest concerns facing California, Assemblyman Todd Gloria summed up the public’s interest in the issue: “housing, housing and housing.”

Voice of San Diego CommentaryDespite the positive legislative and electoral developments of the past few years, much more must be done to achieve housing affordability for all Californians. Merely to satisfy household growth — to speak nothing of affordability — the state needs to build 1.8 million dwelling units, or 180,000 units annually, during the 10-year period preceding 2025. It has not achieved that level of production since 2005.

There are many proposals that seek to achieve this goal, but one stands out as being more bold, more productive and, most importantly, more progressive than any other: SB 50.

Introduced by state Sen. Scott Wiener, a staunch pro-housing advocate, the bill is designed to compel cities to build the housing California needs. The bill would in effect increase the amount of allowable dwelling units — or “upzone” — on lots currently zoned for residential use near high-quality transit and job-rich areas.

Most significantly, housing projects within a quarter-mile of a major transit station served by rail or ferry could be built up to 55 feet (or five stories). Projects within a half-mile of a high-quality bus corridor could be built up to 45 feet. In either case, there would be reduced parking requirements, thereby reducing construction costs and in turn rents and home prices. San Diego Mayor Kevin Falconer has already proposed a San Diego-specific version of such a measure, a positive step toward ensuring affordability locally.

SB 50 is based on last year’s failed SB 827, a similar bill also introduced by Wiener that garnered much fanfare across the ideological spectrum. But that bill was brought down by an unusual coalition: homeowners in wealthy enclaves sought to protect their exclusionary single-family residential land use at the same time as social justice advocates opposed the legislation based on well-founded fears of swift displacement and gentrification as a result of increased housing development.

Wiener is addressing these concerns over displacement in the new version of the bill by empowering disadvantaged communities to develop their own zoning standards that would allow increased density near transit. The bill also includes powerful desegregation incentives by also allowing more affordable homes to be built in job-rich communities that aren’t necessarily in transit-rich communities.

Further, the bill features aggressive protections for renters — including the prohibition of demolishing housing that has been occupied by a renter at any point in the last seven years — aimed at disincentivizing evictions. We hope and expect even more protections to be included to protect communities from gentrification and displacement.

SB 50 would dramatically increase the capacity for housing production, resulting in more affordable housing opportunities; help San Diego achieve the goals spelled out in its Climate Action Plan by constructing that housing near transit and protect the interests of renters and longtime residents within our communities.

We call on all our local elected officials, especially our housing leaders in the state Legislature, to support the bill. With bold action we can help California, and San Diego, achieve the housing affordability that its residents have been demanding and deserve.

Brendan Dentino is a co-chair of the YIMBY Democrats of San Diego County policy committee and a housing policy consultant. Maya Rosas is the founding president of the YIMBY Democrats of San Diego County and an urban planner. Both are residents of San Diego.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Tags:

Affordable Housing SB 50
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Brendan Dentino

Brendan Dentino is a co-chair of the YIMBY Democrats of San Diego County policy committee and housing policy consultant.
Written By

Maya Rosas

Maya Rosas is the founding president of the YIMBY Democrats of San Diego County and an urban planner working in land use and transportation policy.

More in Opinion

Opinion

It's a New Year, and Time for a New Approach to Homelessness in San Diego

Opinion

New Council, New Year — It's Time for City Leaders to Act With New Urgency on Climate Change

Opinion

Communities That Fought Transit-oriented Development Are Now the Biggest Beneficiaries

What to Read Next
Land Use

A Judge May Force San Diego’s Most Housing-Averse City to Allow New Homes

Jesse Marx
Opinion

Props. 1 and 2 Will Help Keep San Diegans in San Diego

Maya Rosas and Mark West
Politics

Video: The Future of San Diego

Adriana Heldiz
News

Video: Mayors in the Middle

Adriana Heldiz

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
Morning Report: The Story Behind a Rape Accusation at an Escondido Middle School
Student Complaints About a Teacher’s Behavior Came and Went, Until One Reported a Rape
Begun, the YIMBY War Has
High-Profile Escondido Development Would Bring Only a Fraction of the Units Allowed
Sacramento Report: New State Treasurer Wants to Tackle the Housing Crisis
Morning Report: The Story Behind a Rape Accusation at an Escondido Middle School
The 3 Questions We Hear Most Often About How San Diego Works
How a Strange Accusation Caught Fire and Took Down an Assembly Candidate
Student Complaints About a Teacher’s Behavior Came and Went, Until One Reported a Rape
Things Are Getting Crazy on the Colorado River
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!