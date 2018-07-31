Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

A Bunch of City Ballot Measures Head to the Ballot — More Coming
Kinsee Morlan

City Councilmen Scott Sherman and David Alvarez / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

On Monday, the City Council approved putting the following measures on the November ballot:

  • A proposal to reinstate a disability retirement benefit for police officers who, according to a staff report, “suffer a nervous or mental disorder as a result of a violent attack causing great bodily harm”
  • A proposal to implement San Diego Unified School District board term limits
  • Two proposals to redevelop the former Charges stadium and surrounding Mission Valley area – SoccerCity and SDSU West – were placed on the ballot via a unanimous vote with Councilman Chris Cate absent.
  • A proposal to clarify the type of information that needs to be disclosed by business interests contracting with the city. In 2016, inewsource shed light on a major loophole in a 1992 transparency law.
  • A proposal to clarify how long Council members can serve
  • A package of compensation reforms for elected San Diego officials
  • A proposal to drop the requirement from the city charter that when a public member of the city’s audit committee applies for reappointment there be at least two candidates to consider

And the City Council declined to put a proposal on the ballot to start discussions about creating a new, independent oversight commission on police practices.

By Aug. 7, the City Council will vote on putting three more measures on the November ballot, including Councilman David Alvarez’s proposal to increase city hotel taxes by 1 percent and ask voters to advise whether the Council should use the new cash for homelessness programs.

This post initially appeared in the July 31 Morning Report.

Kinsee Morlan

Kinsee Morlan is the engagement editor at Voice of San Diego and author of the Culture Report. She works to expand our reach and also manages VOSD’s podcasts. She covers the arts, culture, land use and entrepreneurs. Contact her directly at kinsee.morlan@voiceofsandiego.org. Follow her on Facebook or Twitter.

