 A YIMBY Dem Endorsement Gets Awkward - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Politics UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Politics

A YIMBY Dem Endorsement Gets Awkward

The YIMBY Democrats of San Diego County has rapidly ascended to political influence in San Diego but faced an awkward moment last week.
Scott Lewis
Olga Diaz / Photo by Sam Hodgson

This post originally appeared in the Oct. 12 Politics Report. Subscribe to the Politics Report

The YIMBY Democrats of San Diego County has rapidly ascended to political influence in San Diego but faced an awkward moment last week.

The club considered endorsements for the two major San Diego County supervisor elections – District 1 and District 3. Port Commissioner Rafael Castellanos got the nod for D1. But Escondido City Councilwoman Olga Diaz was not able to make it to the meeting, she had a meeting of her own for the Escondido City Council to attend.

And it just so happened she was considering two projects that night on the City Council, both the type of projects the YIMBYs are so interested in. One, the Aspire project, proposed putting 131 apartments in a mid-sized tower in downtown Escondido on a plot of city land that, legend has it, was purchased by local businesses that wanted a parking lot for people who came to shop.

The other was a 32-unit project near the Sprinter station at Quince Street between Grand Avenue and Second Avenue.

Diaz joined two other Council members to kill the Aspire project and joined the majority to approve the 32-unit project.

But the YIMBYs felt burned. Ginger Hitzke, an affordable housing developer based in San Marcos, was especially distraught. She had served as a proxy for Diaz at the meeting and secured the endorsement and then found out about the decision to reject the Aspire project.

She tweeted that Diaz’s reasons for rejecting the project were straight-up NIMBY reasons.

“And I stood in as her surrogate requesting their endorsement of her. Imagine how I feel right now after being used like that because she knew how and why she was going to vote the way she did,” Hitzke wrote.

We reached Diaz, who said she apologized to Hitzke and felt terrible that Hitzke felt that way. She said she voted against the project because it was a piece of city-owned land that had not been put out for bids and proposals to the public. The developer, she said, was seeking too many fee waivers, had not got the community to buy in and had not even met with her to discuss her concerns until that day.

“What is YIMBY, though?” she said. “Is it a yes on everything? I’m a yes on a lot of things. In my mind I was doing my job. I supported one project and I opposed another.”

Maya Rosas, the president of YIMBY Democrats, saw a bright side.

“The fact that Olga Diaz is getting significant pushback is a sign of the growing political support in San Diego for more homes,” she said in a statement.

Rosas said the club would hold their endorsed candidates accountable and Diaz still has the endorsement.

Stay up to Date

Get our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Tags:

NIMBY olga diaz yimby
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Scott Lewis

Scott Lewis oversees Voice of San Diego’s operations, website and daily functions as Editor in Chief. He also writes about local politics, where he frequently breaks news and goes back and forth with local political figures. Contact Scott at scott.lewis@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0527, and follow him on Twitter at @vosdscott.

More in Politics

Politics Report: Stephan Drops the GOP

Hueso Comes Home With Lessons Learned (Like Don’t Drive Buzzed)

Politics Report: Ikhrata Takes His First L

What to Read Next
Politics

‘They’re Coming for Our Homes’: Bry Blasts YIMBY Movement

Scott Lewis
News

North County Report: YIMBYs in North County Actually Exist

Jesse Marx
Government

Begun, the YIMBY War Has

Andrew Keatts
Opinion

Stop Calling Us NIMBYs

James LaMattery

Stay up to Date

Get our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Trending Stories
Politics Report: Stephan Drops the GOP
The Major Dispute Exposed by a New Appraisal of the Mission Valley Stadium Land
Morning Report: Mission Valley Stadium Negotiations Just Got Real
Southwestern Officials Agreed to Keep Quiet About Professor Who Had Trove of Nude Student Photos, Sex Videos
Hueso Comes Home With Lessons Learned (Like Don’t Drive Buzzed)
Politics Report: Stephan Drops the GOP
Nine Things to Know About Stan Kroenke’s Chargers Predicament
Southwestern Officials Agreed to Keep Quiet About Professor Who Had Trove of Nude Student Photos, Sex Videos
Border Report: Bracing for Mexico's 'Green Rush'
SDPD Lowered Testing Standards to Help Clear Rape Kit Backlog, Analysts Say
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!