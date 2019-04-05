Building a better region together, one story at a time

Politics Building a better region together, one story at a time

Politics Airport

The Politics of Project Labor Agreements Are Changing

As Democrats have won more elections countywide, the politics around project labor agreements are clearly changing.

Andrew Keatts
San Diego Airport

Terminal 1 at the San Diego International Airport / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

This post initially appeared in the April 5 Morning Report. Get the Morning Report delivered to your inbox.

In a sign of San Diego’s changing political dynamic, the Airport Authority agreed Thursday to start negotiating a union-friendly labor deal for its $3 billion plan to rebuild Terminal 1.

Ten years ago, the same agency redeveloped Terminal 2 into the state-of-the-art facility it is today. Then, the Airport Authority flatly refused to enter into a so-called Project Labor Agreement, which stipulates wages and benefits for construction workers and mandates that contractors hire through union halls. The agency has proudly touted that the project came in on time and under budget.

But the Airport Authority’s plan to redevelop Terminal 1 has faced opposition from the beginning and has already been delayed at least a year at an estimated cost of $100 million. By agreeing Thursday to the PLA, the Airport Authority’s board could have evaded one more obstacle that could have delayed the project further.

Agency staff argued to the board that the economy today is so different than it was in 2009, when it rebuilt Terminal 2, that its reasons for refusing a PLA then no longer apply. Labor is in short supply, so striking an agreement that guarantees it won’t face a work stoppage is a worthwhile trade-off for making it harder for non-union contractors to compete for work, staff said.

The resolution passed narrowly, with County Supervisor Jim Desmond leading the opposition. San Diego Councilman Mark Kersey, a Republican, voted in favor of the decision after radio talk show host Carl DeMaio threatened to campaign against him on social media if he did. Kersey did propose an amendment directing staff to negotiate an agreement that addressed some concerns of PLA opponents around how employee health care and pensions are paid for.

PLAs remain contentious issues for non-union contractors and business groups like the Chamber of Commerce that view them as increasing costs. But as Democrats have won more elections countywide, the politics around them are clearly changing. Ten years ago the Airport Authority felt comfortable refusing to ink one for a major capital project. This time around, it didn’t bother with a fight.

A Recent History Refresher …

  • In March 2018, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez introduced a bill that would have folded the Airport Authority into the Port of San Diego. She cited climate change policy and bringing the trolley to the airport as areas that would be better managed by the Port. She also said ensuring a PLA on the Terminal 1 project was a priority, but said “if (the Airport Authority) is under the port I’m not sure we need to (make it a requirement). It’s a different board with different sensibility. But that’s not what’s driving me.”
  • The next month, Gonzalez killed the idea of folding the Airport Authority back into the Port.
  • Last summer, the Airport Authority released its Terminal 1 redevelopment plan, and was summarily pummeled by every major agency in town for not committing to pay for part of a transit connection as part of the plan.
  • In November, Mayor Kevin Faulconer jumped into the fray, calling for key figures to get together and figure out how to include a trolley connection in the redevelopment plan and get everyone to stop fighting with each other.
  • At the beginning of the year, Faulconer and SANDAG’s new director Hasan Ikhrataunveiled the vision to come out of those meetings, a so-called San Diego Grand Central that would be a new transit terminal at the home of the current SPAWAR property, that would also connect to the airport.

Stay up to Date

Get our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Tags:

Carl Demaio Labor Mark Kersey Project Labor Agreement Unions
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Andrew Keatts

Andrew Keatts is assistant editor and senior investigative reporter for Voice of San Diego. He can be reached directly at andrew.keatts@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0529.

More in Politics

Politics Report: Bring Pensions Back, Mayoral Rivals All Aboard

Party Officials, Activists Say Beiser Scrambled for Months to Keep Misconduct Allegations Under Wraps

Politics Report: New SANDAG Chief, the Quote Machine

What to Read Next
News

Friday Five: Record Voter Turnout, a Twitter Fight and More

Voice of San Diego
Politics

Politics Report: Republicans Abandon Hunter

Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts
Government

Construction Groups Mull Opposing Hotel-Tax Hike

Lisa Halverstadt
Politics Report

Politics Report: Ward Predicts SDSU and SoccerCity Mutual Destruction

Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts

Stay up to Date

Get our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Trending Stories
San Diego Unified Moved a Problem Principal to Districtwide Role, Then Paid Him to Leave
The Life and Death of Civic San Diego
Morning Report: San Diego Unified Paid a Problem Principal to Go Away
Sweetwater Agreed to Pay $2 Million to Former Student Abused by JROTC Teacher
Politics Report: Bring Pensions Back, Mayoral Rivals All Aboard
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Four Men Accuse San Diego Unified Trustee Kevin Beiser of Sexual Misconduct, Abuse
What Happens Now That the U.S. Supreme Court Told the City to Deal With Its Own Pension Mess
Opinion
30th Street Represents a Big Test for the City
San Diego Unified Moved a Problem Principal to Districtwide Role, Then Paid Him to Leave
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!