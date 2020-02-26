 Bonus Podcast: Mara Elliott's Evolving View of the City Attorney Role - Voice of San Diego

Politics

Politics

Bonus Podcast: Mara Elliott's Evolving View of the City Attorney Role

City Attorney Mara Elliott, who’s running for re-election, discussed what changed from the time when she used to think the city attorney should be apolitical to now, where she has taken many controversial stands and maintained a spotlight throughout her tenure.
Scott Lewis
City Attorney Mara Elliott / Photo by Megan Wood

San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott came in to do an interview for the Voice of San Diego podcast when she first started running for the job in 2015.

She never came back.

Until now.

Elliott sat down with me and discussed what changed for her, from the time when she used to think the city attorney should be more like the unelected, apolitical county counsel to now, where she has taken many controversial stands and maintained a spotlight throughout her tenure.

“I think I’m coming in, I had probably a very innocent perspective of what the job was,” she said. “My relationship, whether I wanted it to be or not, is directly with the Council and they’re all elected. And then you have an elected mayor. So even if I wanted to try to say, ‘Oh, I don’t want to be on the front of this issue,’ I always get pulled in to the big issues. That’s part of the job, and I don’t know that I really saw that that was going to happen. That was an eye-opening experience.”

We also discussed how she has handled the Mission Valley stadium deal with SDSU – and why, in particular, she gave up her fight to prove the whole thing was illegal. And I asked her to explain her decision-making behind her failed effort to overhaul the California Public Records Act.

Elliott is running for re-election.

Cory Briggs, who is also running, did not respond to multiple interview requests.

Listen Now

• Listen on Apple
• Listen on Google
• Listen on Spotify

Stay up to Date

Our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Tags:

City Attorney Mara Elliott
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Scott Lewis

Scott Lewis oversees Voice of San Diego’s operations, website and daily functions as Editor in Chief. He also writes about local politics, where he frequently breaks news and goes back and forth with local political figures. Contact Scott at scott.lewis@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0527, and follow him on Twitter at @vosdscott.

More in Politics

Bonus Podcast: The Candidates Gunning for the First Open D2 Seat in Decades

Poway School Leaders’ Bond Messaging Creeps Toward the Legal Line

D1 Candidates Say They’d Bolster Staffing, Outreach for Assistance Programs

What to Read Next
News

VOSD Podcast: Polls and Lawsuits (They're Interesting, We Swear)

Adriana Heldiz
Government

Instacart Lawsuit Puts City Attorney in the Thick of the Worker Classification Fight

Sara Libby
Public Safety

City Attorney, Activists Take Smart Streetlight Debate to the Streets

Jesse Marx
Public Safety

San Diego Is Showing California How to Use Its Red Flag Law

Alain Stephens

Stay up to Date

Our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Trending Stories
A Reality Check on Five Big Measure C Claims
North County Report: Carlsbad Councilwoman Wants the City to Open Its Own Safe Parking Lot
Everything We Know About Newland Sierra’s Promise to Provide Affordable Housing
Sweetwater Considers More Than 200 Layoffs and Closing Learning Centers
Top Manager Leaves City Hall Over Building's Asbestos Headaches
Fact Check: Poway Unified Gets $1,500 Less Per Kid From the State Than San Diego Schools
Top Manager Leaves City Hall Over Building's Asbestos Headaches
Politics Report: The Man Trying to Kill Measure C
City College Found a Supervisor Took Improper Pay – Then Put Her in Charge of the Budget
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Nine Things to Know About Stan Kroenke’s Chargers Predicament
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!