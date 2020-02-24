 Bry Appears to Switch Up Her Debate Approach Down the Stretch - Voice of San Diego

Politics

Politics

Bry Appears to Switch Up Her Debate Approach Down the Stretch

Councilwoman Barbara Bry has had no problem going negative in her mayoral run, but that appears be changing down the stretch.
Bella Ross
City Councilwoman Barbara Bry at Politifest / Photo by Vito Di Stefano

This post originally appeared in the Feb. 22 Politics Report. Get the Politics Report delivered to your inbox.

Councilwoman Barbara Bry has had no problem going negative in her mayoral run, but that might be changing down the stretch.

In a televised debate Thursday night, she made a positive case for her policy preferences and life experiences, and only briefly directed remarks at one of her opponents.

A week earlier, at a debate hosted by the San Diego Association of Realtors, both her opening and closing remarks were directed at her opponents.

She started by criticizing Gloria for a since-pulled TV ad attacking her record on short-term vacation rentals.

“My Valentine’s day started with a second series of TV ads funded by a committee supporting Mr. Gloria, a committee funded by three labor unions, attacked me for my vote to support legislation on short-term rental legislation, and then to rescind it,” Bry began. “I call on Mr. Gloria today to denounce this deceptive ad.” Gloria ignored the prompt.

She closed the debate by arguing unions were attacking her because they’d rather face Councilman Scott Sherman in a November runoff.

“They don’t want me to come out of the March primary because they know in a race against Mr. Gloria, just the two of us, I have a chance to win,” Bry said. “That may be why Mr. Sherman got into the race late.”

Recent polls give Gloria a sizable lead in first place, with Bry and Sherman in a dead heat to advance into a November runoff.

In Thursday’s KUSI debate, Bry stuck to her policy preferences and professional credentials, with one brief exception on short-term vacation rentals.

“As mayor, I would simply enforce our existing code, and I’m tired of hearing my opponents say, ‘Oh, we just need to pass a new law. We need to enforce,’” Bry said. “We have a law on the books, it’s a very good law, that protects our neighborhoods. As mayor, I’m going to enforce that existing law.”

Stay up to Date

Our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Tags:

2020 mayor's race Barbara Bry
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Bella Ross

Bella Ross is an intern at Voice of San Diego.

More in Politics

D1 Candidates Split on the County’s Role in Addressing the Border Sewage Crisis

Podcast: All the Measures on Your Primary Ballot, Explained

Everything We Know About Newland Sierra’s Promise to Provide Affordable Housing

What to Read Next
Politics

The Scrum for No. 2 in the Mayor’s Race Heats Up

Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts
News

VOSD Podcast: Shedding Light on the Streetlights Debate

Adriana Heldiz
Politics

Bry's Support for Housing Bond Measure Is No Longer Certain

Scott Lewis
News

VOSD Podcast: The Story Behind Labor's Rise

Nate John

Stay up to Date

Our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Trending Stories
Top Manager Leaves City Hall Over Building's Asbestos Headaches
North County Report: Carlsbad Councilwoman Wants the City to Open Its Own Safe Parking Lot
A Reality Check on Five Big Measure C Claims
Ash Street Building Scandal Spills Into the Mayor’s Race
Sweetwater Considers More Than 200 Layoffs and Closing Learning Centers
Fact Check: Poway Unified Gets $1,500 Less Per Kid From the State Than San Diego Schools
Top Manager Leaves City Hall Over Building's Asbestos Headaches
Politics Report: The Man Trying to Kill Measure C
City College Found a Supervisor Took Improper Pay – Then Put Her in Charge of the Budget
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Nine Things to Know About Stan Kroenke’s Chargers Predicament
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!