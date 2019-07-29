 Competing Visions Seek to Reform California’s Presidential Primary - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Politics Building a better region together, one story at a time

Politics

Competing Visions Seek to Reform California’s Presidential Primary

A lawsuit filed against California Secretary of State Alex Padilla by a San Diego-based group seeks to change the way California conducts its presidential primaries. But Padilla and San Diego Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez have their own ideas about how to reform the process.
Sara Libby
San Diego Registrar of Voters
The San Diego County Registrar of Voters on Election Day 2018. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

This post originally appeared in the July 26 Sacramento Report. Get the Sacramento Report delivered to your inbox.

A lawsuit filed against California Secretary of State Alex Padilla last week by a San Diego-based group seeks to change the way California conducts its presidential primaries. But Padilla and San Diego Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez have their own ideas about how to reform the process.

The lawsuit, filed by the Independent Voter Project, which is being represented by Cory Briggs and elections attorney Chad Peace, asks the court to declare the current process unconstitutional and to compel a truly “open presidential primary.” Though the players are mostly San Diego-based, the lawsuit was filed in San Bernardino Superior Court.

Under the current process, voters who are registered as No Party Preference can vote in the Democratic presidential primary if they request a ballot in advance. The Republican Party, however, doesn’t allow those voters to take part in the Republican presidential primary unless they switch their registration.

One of the plaintiffs in the case is Jeff Marston, a former Republican assemblyman representing San Diego, whom the lawsuit notes “would like the opportunity to vote in the primary election for a presidential candidate other than a Republican without being forced to change his party preference.”

The Independent Voter Project’s preferred solution is to issue No Party Preference voters a ballot that includes all presidential contenders. But because political parties don’t have to allow non-members to vote in their primaries, those parties would be able to choose whether to count those votes.

Meanwhile, Padilla, the defendant in the suit, supports a separate proposed change to the presidential primary system in the form of AB 681, written by Gonzalez (who is herself running for secretary of state when Padilla is termed out in 2022).

The bill would require county elections officials to send two different notices to voters informing them of their current party preference and information on the type of ballot they’ll be allowed to cast in the presidential primary. It would also allow voters to change their party preference without re-registering to vote.

But it stops short of allowing independent voters to vote for any presidential primary candidate, the change being sought by the Independent Voter Project.

Stay up to Date

Get our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Sara Libby

Sara Libby is VOSD’s managing editor. She oversees VOSD’s newsroom and its content. You can reach her at sara.libby@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0526.

More in Politics

Transit Opponents Fail to Force SANDAG to Reverse Course

Politics Report: Chula Vista Shaky on Transit Tax, Says Mayor

VOSD Podcast: The 50th District Gets Interesting

What to Read Next
Politics

Politics Report: MTS Takes Its Show on the Road

Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts
Public Safety

Two Potential Ballot Measures Seek to Reform Police Watchdog Group

Andrew Keatts
Politics

Politics Report: Troubles Are No Trouble for School Board Incumbent

Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts
Politics

A Brief History of Lorena Gonzalez’s Blood Feud With Rob Schneider

Sara Libby

Stay up to Date

Get our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Trending Stories
SANDAG Fires Three Top Staffers
Everything We Know About the Status of the SDSU Mission Valley Deal
Ruling Deals Major Blow to San Diego Prosecutors’ Zero Tolerance Cases
Builders Panic as Council Prez Pushes Forward With Affordable Housing Changes
County Proposes $12 Million Loan to Embattled Sweetwater
ICE Officer Moved Victim, Misled Supervisors After Hitting Teenager
San Diego's Quake Risk Puts Us in the 'Worst of Both Worlds'
A Brief History of Lorena Gonzalez’s Blood Feud With Rob Schneider
SANDAG Fires Three Top Staffers
Environment Report: The Earthquake Risk No One's Talking About
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!