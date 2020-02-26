 D1 Candidates Say They’d Bolster Staffing, Outreach for Assistance Programs - Voice of San Diego

Politics

Politics

D1 Candidates Say They’d Bolster Staffing, Outreach for Assistance Programs

The County Board of Supervisors’ District 1 has the highest rates of enrollment in CalFresh, CalWORKS and Medi-Cal. The four Democrats vying for the seat all say they want to help those programs reach more people.
Maya Srikrishnan
County workers interview CalFresh applicants at a workshop hosted by the San Diego Hunger Coalition in El Cajon. / Photo by Megan Wood

Whoever is elected to the County Board of Supervisors’ District 1 seat, which covers the South Bay, will be representing one of the highest populations of residents who utilize public assistance programs and other county services aimed at helping the vulnerable. The annual median income in District 1 is about $10,000 lower than the countywide median income. The district has the highest rates of enrollment in CalFresh, CalWORKS and Medi-Cal, according to county data.

The four Democrats running in District 1 all have plans to help these programs reach more county residents, especially in their district.

“When I’m out in the community, most people are asking to have a place to live, to have a good education and access to health care and food,” said Nora Vargas, a Southwestern Community College trustee and former Planned Parenthood executive.

All of the candidates say they want to invest more in staffing and outreach for these programs, though they all suggest different strategies. Some candidates want to use a mobile center to get programs to communities in the county’s furthest reaches. Some want to focus on county workers’ compensation and pensions.

“This is obviously one of the most important parts of what the county does,” said Rafael Castellanos, an attorney and Port of San Diego commissioner.

‘We Need to Understand the Barriers’

All the candidates agree that many of the people trying to access assistance programs face barriers.

“We are severely under-enrolled,” Castellanos said. “One of the worst in the state of California.”

State Sen. Ben Hueso said he works hard at the state level to earmark funds for the region for public assistance programs, only to see they aren’t reaching the populations who need them.

“We need to understand the barriers,” Hueso said. “I intend to work on a public information campaign. I intend to reach out to people in the community to make them aware ad ask them how we can better serve them. It’s a very simple thing to do.”

Sophia Rodriguez, an employee at the county’s Health and Human Services Agency, said she thinks that education is one of the most powerful tools the county can use to make sure people in need can access the programs.

Rodriguez noted that Supervisor Nathan Fletcher held community forums in his district to help them understand what the county does for constituents. She said she’d like to start something similar in the South Bay.

Rodriguez said that in the course of her work for the county she’s observed hurdles throughout the application process that can deter eligible participants from enrolling, like short time windows to submit documents.

“Maybe we could have educational sessions about the programs and how to enroll,” Rodriguez said. “I know a lot of nonprofits that guide people or help them with appeals if their applications are denied.  The county should have a similar type of obligation.”

Castellanos and Hueso suggested developing mobile facilities that can travel to communities like Jamul and San Ysidro that are far from county hubs where you can apply for programs.

Vargas advocates for navigator programs or promotores to better connect communities with government services and resources.

Vargas also said she would work to implement the suggestions made by Invest in San Diego Families, a coalition of community groups advocating for county services, like matching federal housing voucher dollars and investing in senior nutrition programs.

Investing in Staff

All the candidates said investing in county staff by increasing training, compensation and hiring to lower caseloads, is essential to increasing enrollment in benefits programs.

“The county is in the business of delivering public services,” Castellanos said. “You deliver those services through county employees, through workers. We can’t expect the county to do a good job if we don’t staff properly.”

Rodriguez said the county could re-organize and better connect departments. For example, she said, Los Angeles merged several programs that are separated in San Diego, which helped streamline services for people after they are released from jail to help prevent recidivism.

“I love that and we need to have something similar in San Diego,” she said.

Rodriguez said, if elected, she would ask the county’s chief administrative officer to do a comprehensive study on workers and their caseloads and evaluate how they are being compensated compared to other counties. The union that represents County Health and Human Services Agency workers, SEIU Local 221, has found San Diego employees are paid less than their counterparts in other counties, like Los Angeles, she said.

“This is high-stress, traumatic work and we deserve very good compensation for this job,” Rodriguez said. “It’s difficult and exhausting. There’s burn-out, secondhand trauma. We need to make sure this type of job is protected from high turnover.”

Vargas said she’d look at the county employees’ pensions, which are currently tiered at different levels.

“There’s a lot of inequity right not in terms of pensions for employees,” she said. “Pensions are a part of how you attract the best employees and how you keep them. The reality is our employees at the county are overburdened by casework and we need to do better by them. What happens when you go into an office and you know someone is getting paid more for what you do?”

Castellanos said he would propose using county reserves to staff up departments where caseloads are overloaded, including child welfare “where we know the social workers have huge caseloads that are out of whack with what the justice system recommends.” Castellanos said that many of the deaths in San Diego County jails could be prevented in part through better training for Sheriff’s deputies and by putting more behavioral specialists in jails.

“We need more social workers to help families and children who are going through difficult times,” he said “We know that the staffing is bad. This is not about spending money. This is about investing county resources to avoid bad outcomes and to ensure more good outcomes.”

Hueso said the ultimate goal of increasing staff would be to eventually not need to many people administering these programs. If people are getting the assistance they need, they can get back on their feet, not need these county programs and the county will eventually need less staff.

“Every government program should have an objective and goal,” Hueso said. “It’s not simply about spending money. It’s about having a strategy to get people back to work and put people on healthy nutrition program.”

Stay up to Date

Our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Tags:

San Diego County Board Of Supervisors South Bay
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Maya Srikrishnan

Maya Srikrishnan is a reporter for Voice of San Diego. She writes about the U.S.-Mexico border and immigration issues in San Diego County. She can be reached at maya.srikrishnan@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in Politics

Backers Say Sales Tax Vote Could Literally Make or Break Lemon Grove

Bry Appears to Switch Up Her Debate Approach Down the Stretch

D1 Candidates Split on the County’s Role in Addressing the Border Sewage Crisis

What to Read Next
News

San Diego Explained: Psssssst. It's OK if You're Not Sure What a County Supervisor Does

Adriana Heldiz
Politics

Dem Club Drama Is Still Raging Behind the Scenes in D1 Supes Race

Jesse Marx and Maya Srikrishnan
Politics

Major Groups, Political Figures Have Steered Clear of County D1 Race

Maya Srikrishnan
Government

After Decades Marked by Sameness, the Board of Supervisors Is Changing Rapidly

Lisa Halverstadt

Stay up to Date

Our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Trending Stories
North County Report: Carlsbad Councilwoman Wants the City to Open Its Own Safe Parking Lot
A Reality Check on Five Big Measure C Claims
Ash Street Building Scandal Spills Into the Mayor’s Race
Top Manager Leaves City Hall Over Building's Asbestos Headaches
Sweetwater Considers More Than 200 Layoffs and Closing Learning Centers
Fact Check: Poway Unified Gets $1,500 Less Per Kid From the State Than San Diego Schools
Top Manager Leaves City Hall Over Building's Asbestos Headaches
Politics Report: The Man Trying to Kill Measure C
City College Found a Supervisor Took Improper Pay – Then Put Her in Charge of the Budget
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Nine Things to Know About Stan Kroenke’s Chargers Predicament
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!