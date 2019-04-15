Building a better region together, one story at a time

Politics Building a better region together, one story at a time

Politics

Democrats to Reconsider the Candidate Endorsement Process

The San Diego County Democratic Party Central Committee will consider a series of reforms this week to the way it selects which candidates get an official party endorsement, after activists alleged helped a group of South Bay clubs unfairly sway endorsements to one consultant’s chosen candidates.
Jesse Marx

A meeting of the San Diego County Democratic Party’s central committee / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

The local Democratic Party is close to settling a dispute over the way it endorses candidates.

Earlier this year, party activists alleged that a South Bay political consultant, Jesus Cardenas, had exploited a loophole to steer resources to preferred friends and clients. He did so, they said, by establishing a dozen clubs that seemed to exist only on paper.

Clubs are important within the Democratic Party structure. They help determine which candidates get an official endorsement, but the rules for launching a club are lax. Stack enough of them in one geographic area and you can exert influence over a process that can make and break campaigns.

Endorsements don’t always ensure victory. Last year, Monica Montgomery won a spot on the San Diego City Council over incumbent Myrtle Cole, who had the party’s official backing. It created bad feelings among the party’s grassroots and mistrust lingers today.

Those arguments still fresh in the minds the progressive activists, the San Diego County Democratic Party Central Committee will consider a series of reforms this week.

Those reforms include a requirement that the clubs meet separately at least four times a year and show proof their endorsement process actually took place. Each club would also need 20 unique members and must state any financial interests — meaning any potential conflicts — when speaking to the party’s top leaders.

The entire debate about the legitimacy of the South Bay clubs revolved around Cardenas, but it provoked a larger discussion about the proper role of political consultants and staffers in the endorsement process. Those who owe their careers to one politician or another may be more inclined to lobby other party officials for their boss or client. That could prevent newcomers from getting a fair hearing.

Will Rodriguez-Kennedy, chairman of the San Diego County Democratic Party, told Voice of San Diego last month that he hoped the party’s leaders could find a way to divorce the endorsement process from business interests on the ground, while bringing down the temperature of the debate.

At the same time, party leaders seem to recognize that some clubs — which are typically chartered around topics or communities — attract more people and should be deserving of a louder voice. If the reforms are approved Tuesday without alteration, bigger clubs could request an additional vote at the endorsement process for each 20 unique members. Ideally, that would give well-organized and bigger grassroots groups more sway — an incentive to go out and recruit new Democrats.

Cody Petterson, a La Jolla activist who helped push the party to consider reforms, credited officials for thinking broadly rather than narrowly about how the system might be rebalanced and better democratized. But he’s conscious of the possibility that some political operatives will look for new ways to exploit the system.

“We’ll have to wait and see how the clubs adapt,” he said.

The South Bay clubs will be key in determining who, if anyone, gets an early endorsement for the District 1 supervisor race. Republican Greg Cox, who spent nearly a quarter century on the County Board of Supervisors, is termed out. Democrats outnumber Republicans there by more than 2 to 1.

State Sen. Ben Hueso, one of several candidates interested in the seat, has called for an independent investigation of the club system and asked the party to postpone discussions of which 2020 races should be declared critical.

Rodriguez-Kennedy told him to back up and let the folks without personal and financial interest in the process deliberate.

Stay up to Date

Get our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Tags:

San Diego County Democratic Party
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Jesse Marx

Jesse Marx is associate editor at Voice of San Diego. He writes about San Diego’s pot industry and North County politics, and he manages the op-ed section. Contact him by email or through Twitter.

More in Politics

Politics Report: Why Monday Matters

Joel Anderson Announces Board of Supervisors Bid

Signature-Gathering Lawsuits Bring Some of the Industry's Biggest Tensions to Light

What to Read Next
Education

Party Officials, Activists Say Beiser Scrambled for Months to Keep Misconduct Allegations Under Wraps

Andrew Keatts
Politics

Charges of Fake Clubs Are Roiling the County Democratic Party

Jesse Marx and Andrew Keatts
Politics

Politics Report: Myrtle Cole Hangs on to Party Support

Andrew Keatts and Scott Lewis
Politics

Dem Party Spends Big on Fletcher in Final Days — With Help from Gonzalez Fletcher

Scott Lewis

Stay up to Date

Get our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Trending Stories
District Discovers Docs Showing Teacher Suspected of Crime Received No Discipline
Opinion
Horton Plaza Project Would Breathe New Life Into Downtown
Is San Diego a Sanctuary City and What Does That Even Mean?
Signature-Gathering Lawsuits Bring Some of the Industry's Biggest Tensions to Light
As Resignation Pressure Mounts, Beiser Hunkers Down
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Four Men Accuse San Diego Unified Trustee Kevin Beiser of Sexual Misconduct, Abuse
What Happens Now That the U.S. Supreme Court Told the City to Deal With Its Own Pension Mess
District Discovers Docs Showing Teacher Suspected of Crime Received No Discipline
Opinion
30th Street Represents a Big Test for the City
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!