Politics District Attorney Is ‘Changing Focus’ on Marijuana Enforcement

Politics

District Attorney Is 'Changing Focus' on Marijuana Enforcement

In allowing a high-profile marijuana case to plead down to two misdemeanors, interim District Attorney Summer Stephan revealed that she might be making a big shift when it comes the the city’s approach to enforcement.
Scott Lewis
0

Summer Stephan / Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan made an interesting public statement about cannabis this week, via a spokeswoman.

It was in a Union-Tribune story about a startling plea agreement in the case of James Slatic, an entrepreneur and legal marijuana pioneer.

Slatic had permits for his Kearny Mesa marijuana business but law enforcement raided and seized his property. He waited a year and a half and wondered if charges would come. The moment he got some of his money back, the district attorney charged him with illegal manufacturing and other crimes.

On Monday he woke up facing 15 felony charges but went to bed with only two misdemeanors, a $1,000 fine and a year of probation. Another chapter of his personal suspense story was over.

That’s an interesting story itself. But what caught my attention was the district attorney’s explanation for why it happened.

“This settlement takes into account the changing focus of the new district attorney administration, which allows companies to apply for a state license to legally sell marijuana,” spokeswoman Tanya Sierra said in a statement.

You don’t say. The community of advocates for access to cannabis and legalization saw former District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis as especially harsh. She at times claimed the reputation was undeserved, especially when she ran for mayor in 2012.

Stephan declined to talk about a changing focus on marijuana and whether she’s intentionally distancing herself from Dumanis until after the Slatic case is completely wrapped up.

The first test may come with Slatic. The DA still has a civil action against his business, Med-West. About $350,000 of assets from the business are still being held.

Slatic says that if there really has been a change, perhaps the DA will give that money back.

And the case against Slatic’s lawyer, Jessica McElfresh, has not been dropped.

Her case has attracted attention from lawyers across the country because the DA was pushing to gain access to her communications not just with Slatic but with potentially all her clients. It was a remarkable potential incursion on attorney-client privilege.

Slatic said he’s cautiously optimistic about the DA’s changing focus.

“One can always hope. And the bar is set rather low,” he said.

Phil Rath, a lobbyist who represents most of the permitted dispensaries in San Diego, also took note of the quote from the district attorney’s office.

“We’re encouraged to hear that the district attorney is interested in what the laws passed by the voters and Legislature say and wants to follow those. Sometimes there’s a temptation to lean in a different direction,” he said.

Rath said it was good to see that Stephan recognizes the legality of their facilities and the distinction between places that are not permitted.

Get News Delivered Daily

Daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Saturday)

Show Comments (0)
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Scott Lewis

Scott Lewis oversees Voice of San Diego’s operations, website and daily functions as Editor in Chief. He also writes about local politics, where he frequently breaks news and goes back and forth with local political figures. Contact Scott at scott.lewis@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0527, and follow him on Twitter at @vosdscott.

More in Politics

Scathing Emails Highlight Dem Party-Union Rift

City Attorney’s Top Aide Claims Privilege as He Pushes for Her

Housing Advocates Eyeing Property Tax Hike for 2018 Ballot

What to Read Next
News

VOSD Podcast: Big Week for Pot and Politics

Adriana Heldiz
0 Comments
News

San Diego DA’s Prosecution of Pot Attorney Has Sent Chills Through the Legal Community

Jonah Valdez
0 Comments
Economy

I Made it in San Diego: James Slatic's Amazing Marijuana Odyssey

Kinsee Morlan
0 Comments
News

VOSD Podcast: Big Week for Pot and Politics

Adriana Heldiz
0 Comments

Sign up

Daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Saturday)

Trending Stories
San Diego Unified Sends Parents Who Can’t Pay for School Bus Rides to a Collections Agency
Police Oversight Group Set to Dismiss 22 Death Cases Without Investigation
City Attorney’s Top Aide Claims Privilege as He Pushes for Her
Scathing Emails Highlight Dem Party-Union Rift
Last-Minute Allegation Against Civic San Diego Threatens Low-Income Housing Project
San Diego Unified Sends Parents Who Can’t Pay for School Bus Rides to a Collections Agency
Suicide Prevention Walk Organizers Tell Gun Control Advocates to Keep Away
A Teenager Sued SDPD, and Was Documented as a Gang Member Soon After
San Diego Unified Principals Are Bearing the Brunt of Budget Cuts
Homeless Camps Along the San Diego River Surge Amid Downtown Enforcement Push
San Diego Unified Sends Parents Who Can’t Pay for School Bus Rides to a Collections Agency
Suicide Prevention Walk Organizers Tell Gun Control Advocates to Keep Away
A Teenager Sued SDPD, and Was Documented as a Gang Member Soon After
San Diego Unified Principals Are Bearing the Brunt of Budget Cuts
Homeless Camps Along the San Diego River Surge Amid Downtown Enforcement Push

Help Support Us

Raise Your Voice. Donate Now.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!