 It's Back: The 2020 Primary Elections Contest

It's Back: The 2020 Primary Election Contest

It’s that time again, where we pretend to be oddsmakers and you political wonks make your picks. The winner with the most correct answers gets lunch with us.
Scott Lewis
San Diego Registrar of Voters
The San Diego County Registrar of Voters on Election Day 2018. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

This post originally appeared in the Feb. 29 Politics Report. Get the Politics Report delivered to your inbox.



With no special insight or information of any value, Andy went on Matt Strabone’s podcast this week with his predictions for Tuesday. Because predicting elections has never gone wrong for anyone — especially political reporters.

The rules are simple. These are guesses on how the races will turn out. On the over/unders, make sure you pick OVER or UNDER.

Anyway, go through the list and send in your answers like this:

  1. OVER
  2. UNDER
  3. PAUL TSONGAS AND BILL CLINTON
  4. etc

Send your answers to scott@voiceofsandiego.org before polls close.

Let’s begin:

  1. San Diego mayor: Choose over or under for Todd Gloria, 40.5 percent.
  2. San Diego mayor: Which two candidates will make the runoff?
  3. 53rd Congressional District: Choose over or under for Georgette Gomez, 14.5 percent.
  4. 50th Congressional District: Choose over or under for Carl DeMaio, 22.5 percent.
  5. County Supervisor District 3: Choose over or under for Kristin Gaspar, 44.5 percent.
  6. County Supervisor District 3: Which two candidates will make the runoff?
  7. Measure A: Choose over or under YES, 56 percent.
  8. Measure C: Choose over or under YES, 55 percent.
  9. County Supervisor District 1: Which two candidates will make the runoff?
  10. Presidential primary: Will Elizabeth Warren get a higher percentage of the vote in San Diego County than in the state as a whole? Yes or No.

2020 Election
Scott Lewis

Scott Lewis oversees Voice of San Diego’s operations, website and daily functions as Editor in Chief. He also writes about local politics, where he frequently breaks news and goes back and forth with local political figures. Contact Scott at scott.lewis@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0527, and follow him on Twitter at @vosdscott.

