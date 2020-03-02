It's Back: The 2020 Primary Elections Contest

Stay up to Date
It’s that time again, where we pretend to be oddsmakers and you political wonks make your picks. The winner with the most correct answers gets lunch with us.
This post originally appeared in the Feb. 29 Politics Report. Get the Politics Report delivered to your inbox.
With no special insight or information of any value, Andy went on Matt Strabone’s podcast this week with his predictions for Tuesday. Because predicting elections has never gone wrong for anyone — especially political reporters.
The rules are simple. These are guesses on how the races will turn out. On the over/unders, make sure you pick OVER or UNDER.
Anyway, go through the list and send in your answers like this:
Send your answers to scott@voiceofsandiego.org before polls close.
Let’s begin:
