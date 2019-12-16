Gaspar's Ballot Statement Is Quite Something - Voice of San Diego

This post originally appeared in the Dec. 14 Politics Report. Get the Politics Report delivered to your inbox.

County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar’s re-election campaign is going to be something to watch. Unlike many Republican officials, especially in moderate districts, she doesn’t seem interested in moderating her message at all.

Case in point: Her Candidate Statement of Qualifications – the pitch that will appear in those little voter guide booklets.

Check out its lead: “Make no mistake, public employee unions have launched a multi-million-dollar campaign to take over the Board of Supervisors. Union bosses more interested in gold-plated pensions, lavish compensation, and bloated union-only contracts risk our financial stability which will result in cuts to services and increased taxes.”

She goes on: “Kristin Gaspar has fought a system that lines the pockets of union leaders at the expense of taxpayers. As a result, San Diego County maintains a AAA credit rating and is recognized as one of the best run governments in America.”

The county of San Diego’s union leaders (er, most of them!) have, indeed, made it clear they view ousting Gaspar as a top priority. Particularly SEIU Local 221, which represents more than 5,000 workers in county government. The union has endorsed Democrat Terra Lawson Remer in the primary. Escondido City Councilwoman Olga Diaz, also a Democrat, is also running.

In the general, SEIU 221 will likely support either Diaz or Lawson Remer – whoever advances through the primary.

“Kristin Gaspar is obviously trying to make ballot statements great again,” said SEUI Political Director David Lagstein.

But there is one irony in Gaspar’s statement. It mentions just one group supporting her candidacy. That group? The Deputy Sheriffs’ Association.

The Deputy Sheriffs’ Association is, of course, a public employee union, which in March had 2,453 members.