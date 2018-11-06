Building a better region together, one story at a time

Politics Building a better region together, one story at a time

Politics

‘I’d Like to Lead a Caravan Myself, Right by the White House’: Voices of the Voters in North County

Voters in California’s 49th Congressional District who went to the polls Tuesday said they were highly aware of the unique opportunity they’d been given to not only help flip the U.S. House for Democrats but send a message to the president and the lawmakers who support him.
Jesse Marx

Dale Kerper outside the Ada W. Harris Elementary School in Encinitas. / Photo by Jesse Marx

Coastal contests in California are often foregone conclusions.

But dozens of voters in California’s 49th Congressional District who went to North County polls Tuesday said they were highly aware of the unique opportunity they’d been given to not only help flip the U.S. House for Democrats but send a message to the president and the lawmakers who support him.

“I know everyone says every election is important, and they are, but this one is huge,” said Mark Herman, a retired educator, who stood outside the Ada W. Harris Elementary School in Encinitas. “I believe in climate change. I’m pro-immigration. I’d like to lead a caravan myself, right by the White House.”

There was a black bear on the front of his shirt, standing and growling with outstretched paws, and it read, “DANGER,” in red letters, “I AM A HUGGER.”

Mark Herman, a retired educator, stands outside the Ada W. Harris Elementary School polling station in Encinitas. / Photo by Jesse Marx

Herman said voting for Mike Levin over Republican Rep. Darrell Issa’s preferred successor, Diane Harkey, was an easy choice, but he stressed that the Democratic Party — his party — hasn’t done enough to protect Latino communities.

He also said he regretted that the GOP was becoming the dominant voice of poor people, especially in rural communities, with fear-mongering and racist appeals. Look no further than the neighboring 50th Congressional District, Herman said, where Rep. Duncan Hunter has portrayed his opponent of Mexican and Palestinian descent as a would-be traitor. Still, Hunter is likely to win.

The 49th Congressional District, which stretches from Orange County to Del Mar and hugs the Pacific Ocean, is one of several traditionally conservative districts in Southern California that is expected to elect a Democrat and return control of the House to liberals after four years. Issa himself predicted as much Tuesday.

“It would send a message to Trump, he better watch out,” said Dale Kerper, another Encinitas resident.

He, too, is a Democrat, but he said he votes across the aisle on occasion. This time around, he went for Levin with the hope of forcing the president to dial back the rhetoric on immigration.

Kerper also believes, he said, in checks and balances and the distribution of power, so that one side doesn’t get carried away.

“When you have absolute power in the hands of one party in Congress, you’ll start to become a banana republic,” he said.

Nearly every Democrat I talked to said gun control was among the handful of issues that brought them out.

“There’s no reason for anyone to have a weapon of war in their hands,” said Juliette Williams, as she gently rocked a stroller back and forth.

She has health insurance, she said, but she was also concerned about attempts by Republican lawmakers to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.

Throughout the morning, several independent voters told me they would normally dig deep into their voter guides and weigh the positions of various candidates, but this election was different.

Speaking outside a boxing gym-turned-polling station, Josh Brown, a firefighter paramedic who describes his politics as “socially liberal and fiscally conservative,” said he voted for Levin because he trusts Democrats to do the right thing on health care. But he did express reservations for more progressive proposals, such as Medicare for All.

“I can see the good in it, but I worry that it could end up watering down health care,” he said.

I bounced between polling stations in Encinitas and Carlsbad for more than four hours Tuesday and only a single Republican voter was willing to give me a name or let me take a photograph. One woman said she votes GOP every election, regardless of who’s on the ballot. She said she voted for Matt Hall for Carlsbad mayor simply because of his Republican Party affiliation.

But another Republican, Todd Drake, told me he voted for Democrat Cori Schumacher for mayor because she’d championed Measure A in 2016, which killed a luxury shopping mall on the shores of the Agua Hedionda Lagoon.

“We need a change,” he said, referring to the leadership at city hall and new development, which is “cutting up” the city.

At the same time, he voted for Harkey, but declined to elaborate on his reasons. Levin, he said, as he moved quickly for his car, “just wasn’t for me.”

Todd Drake, a Republican who voted for the Democratic mayoral candidate in Carlsbad, stands outside a polling place off Rogue Isle Court. / Photo by Jesse Marx

Standing outside the Alga Norte Community Center in Carlsbad, Michael Krival said he believes Hall has done a good job in Carlsbad.

“This is the best-run city I’ve ever lived in,” he said.

But Hall, Krival felt, crossed a line with his support of the mall project, which was being proposed by Los Angeles developer Rick Caruso. The City Council attempted to push the project through without a complete environmental review, and residents rebelled. The dispute helped propel Schumacher into politics. Krival said he’d be voting for her.

Michael Krival, a real estate attorney, stands outside the Alga Norte Community Center in Carlsbad. / Photo by Jesse Marx

A real estate attorney, Krival said he’s worked indirectly with Caruso and he doesn’t like what the developer’s projects have done to some local communities. Caruso is more environmentally conscious than most, Krival said, but he’s also doesn’t live with the ramifications of what he builds in other towns.

“These people come and destroy stuff,” Krival said. “They destroy land.”

Stay up to Date

Get our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Tags:

Carlsbad Cori Schumacher Encinitas Matt Hall mike levin
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Jesse Marx

Jesse Marx is associate editor at Voice of San Diego. He covers North County and manages the op-ed section. Contact him by email or through Twitter.

More in Politics

Where Two District 4 Races Overlap: Voices of the Voters in Southeastern San Diego

The Deeply Personal Race for District 8: Voices of the Voters in Barrio Logan and San Ysidro

Five Fascinating Facts About Local Ballot Measures

What to Read Next
News

North County Report: The Rare Homeless Services Provider Who's Willing to Call Out Local Leaders

Jesse Marx
Politics

Gone to the Dogs: Voices of the Voters in North County

Ry Rivard
Politics

How Candidates in the 49th Free-for-All Are Making Their Final Pitches

Jesse Marx
News

North County Report: A More Inclusive Affordable Housing Discussion

Ruarri Serpa

Stay up to Date

Get our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Trending Stories
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
Everything You Need to Know About the Migrant Caravan, and Those That Came Before
Sacramento Report: With Anderson Incident, Board of Equalization Race Just Got Even Weirder
Democrats Are Quietly Gunning for Brian Maienschein
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
A Poaching Scandal Made Waves in San Diego’s Yacht Club Community
Everything You Need to Know About the Migrant Caravan, and Those That Came Before
Opinion
Fool Me Twice: Don't Trust the Architect of San Diego's Last Bad Stadium Deal
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!