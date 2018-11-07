Building a better region together, one story at a time

Politics Building a better region together, one story at a time

Politics

'It’s a Beach Community But We Could Use a Facelift': Voices of the Voters in Pacific Beach and Ocean Beach
Kayla Jimenez

The Mission Beach Women’s Club served as a polling place on Election Day. / Photo by Kayla Jimenez

Voters in Pacific Beach and Ocean Beach went to the polls Tuesday to weigh in on the District 2 City Council race – and, by extension, vacation rentals – as well as the future of Mission Valley. One common theme that came up a lot: lingering confusion on the plans to remake the Chargers Stadium site.

Roberta Robledo Ardalani, a Pacific Beach native, said while she and her husband often vote the same way, they filled in different bubbles when it came to the plans for the former Qualcomm Stadium, Measures E and G.

Roberta Robledo Ardalani, a longtime resident of Pacific Beach, said she brings her daughter to the polls to teach her civic duty. This year she voted at the Pacific Beach Taylor Branch Library. / Photo by Kayla Jimenez

“I was least informed about SoccerCity and SDSU West,” she said. “There was so much confusion about it. I was concerned there wasn’t enough research done for it and it felt kind of rushed. It seemed like competing interests.”

Mark Bath of Mission Beach said he voted no on both E and G.

Mission Beach resident Mark Bath, who voted for Lorie Zapf, sits in the courtyard of the Mission Beach Woman’s Club. / Photo by Kayla Jimenez

“There were lots of promises, but the language behind the initiatives didn’t guarantee that that’s what would happen,’ he said. “They both sound good, but when you really look at it, there’s no guarantee that any of it will actually happen.”

Sam Nour of Ocean Beach said he voted against both measures, but his friends who live east of the coastal area support development on the site.

Sam Nour rode his bike to the Ocean Beach Branch Library to drop off his mail-in ballot on Tuesday morning. / Photo by Kayla Jimenez

“I did not see any convincing evidence that this is going to be something that impacts the public,” he said. “I like the idea of certain things coming, but there’s already a stadium there. There’s people out here really, really suffering and a lot of that money can go to other things.”

Paige Ferguson of Mission Beach also said she voted against both measures because she thinks the city should lease the land rather than sell it.

In the tight District 2 City Council race, voters I spoke with were split on whether Republican City Councilwoman Lorie Zapf deserved another term.

Ferguson said she voted for Zapf because of her views on vacation rentals in the neighborhood.

“It’s a big deal for me to try to prevent people from just having Airbnbs everywhere, and she’s been a pretty good supporter of that,” she said.

Paige Ferguson voted for incumbent Lorie Zapf at the Mission Beach Women’s Club. / Photo by Kayla Jimenez

Nour said he voted for Democrat Jen Campbell because he noticed a lack of infrastructure solutions in the community under Zapf’s leadership.

“There’s a lot of projects I feel that should have happened a lot of sooner that have been discussed here, especially in terms of renovation,” he said. “Simple renovation — like getting stairs down to beach walkways. Some really, really bad kind of infrastructure things. It’s a beach community but we could use a facelift here and there.”

Voters I spoke with said they weren’t just motivated to come out to the polls because of a particular race or measure, but because the political climate made it seem vital that their views were being represented.

“A lot of rhetoric in politics right now is really bad right now,” Ferguson said. “And I think it’s important everyone votes and make sure that you’re voting for stuff you want to happen and that even at the local level people are representing you.”

Eleanor Mudac, 20, a first-time voter and resident of Point Loma, said it was important for her to vote because she hears a lot of people say one vote doesn’t make a difference.

Eleanor Muduc, a first-time voter, stands outside the Korean United Presbyterian Church in Point Loma. / Photo by Kayla Jimenez

“But that’s like a million people saying one vote doesn’t make a difference, and that’s then a million votes,” she said. “I just think it’s really important for people to vote if they really want change.”

Stay up to Date

Get our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Tags:

Jen Campbell Lorie Zapf Ocean Beach Pacific Beach soccercity
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Kayla Jimenez

Kayla Jimenez is an intern at Voice of San Diego and has a journalism degree from San Diego State University. She contributes editorial content to VOSD. Kayla can be reached at kayla.jimenez@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in Politics

Nathan Fletcher Is Back

‘I’d Like to Lead a Caravan Myself, Right by the White House’: Voices of the Voters in North County

Where Two District 4 Races Overlap: Voices of the Voters in Southeastern San Diego

What to Read Next
Government

Voters Hand San Diego State a Giant Gift, and a Giant Challenge

Scott Lewis
Politics

Hyper-Local Issues Give Way to National Ones in the Hotly Contested Race for D2

Andrew Keatts
Politics

VOSD Podcast: In the Race for D2, Zapf and Campbell Agree on a Lot

Adriana Heldiz
Opinion

Despite the Personal Attacks, Measure G Is Not a Deal With Anyone but SDSU

Juan Vargas

Stay up to Date

Get our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Trending Stories
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
Everything You Need to Know About the Migrant Caravan, and Those That Came Before
Sacramento Report: With Anderson Incident, Board of Equalization Race Just Got Even Weirder
Democrats Are Quietly Gunning for Brian Maienschein
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
A Poaching Scandal Made Waves in San Diego’s Yacht Club Community
Everything You Need to Know About the Migrant Caravan, and Those That Came Before
Opinion
Fool Me Twice: Don't Trust the Architect of San Diego's Last Bad Stadium Deal
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!