Our June 2018 Primary Election Contest

Every election, we play a little game with readers. We set some highly unscientific odds and over-unders and ask for predictions on a handful of races on the ballot.

Whoever scores best wins lunch with the two of us and Sara Libby.

Send your responses to scott@voiceofsandiego.org to each of these questions and we’ll report who won in next week’s Politics Report.

We’re well aware we are unqualified to handicap these races. The numbers we have set don’t mean anything other than as a marker for you to choose over or under.

District Attorney: Pick over or under: Summer Stephan, 53 percent. 49th Congressional District: Pick over or under: Doug Applegate, 13.5 percent. 49th Congressional District: Pick both candidates to make the runoff. County Supervisor District 4: Pick over or under: Bonnie Dumanis, 37.5 percent. County Supervisor District 4: If there is a runoff, which Democrat (or Democrats) will make it? Ken Malbrough, Lori Saldaña, Nathan Fletcher or Omar Passons? Sheriff: Pick over or under: Bill Gore, 55 percent. County Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk: Pick over or under: Ernest Dronenburg, 53.5 percent. San Diego City Council District 2: Pick over or under: Lorie Zapf, 46.5 percent. San Diego City Council District 2: Who will make the runoff? San Diego City Council District 8: Rank how these three candidates will end up: Antonio Martinez, Vivian Moreno, Christian Ramirez. National City Term Limits: Will only Measure B pass? Only Measure C? Or neither measure? (Should both pass, the one with the most votes will prevail.) Chula Vista Sales Tax: Pick over or under: Yes, 47.5 percent. Tie Breaker: What percent of the vote will Rocky Chavez get in the 49th Congressional District?

Again, send your to scott@voiceofsandiego.org. Good luck!