Podcast: All the Measures on Your Primary Ballot, Explained - Voice of San Diego

Podcast: All the Measures on Your Primary Ballot, Explained

In this episode of our San Diego Decides podcast, we run down what you need to know about that state proposition, plus the four measures that you’ll decide on if you live in the city of San Diego — two countywide measures, and two city measures.
Sara Libby
San Diego residents casts their vote on Election Day 2018. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

The March 3 primary is coming up quickly. If you’re still not sure about the measures on your ballot, I’ve got good news for you: There are far fewer of them to learn about than many of the most recent elections. You won’t need to do any studying up on animal confinement or kidney dialysis. In fact, there’s only one statewide ballot proposition to wrap your mind around. (The November ballot, however, will be a different story.)

In this episode of our San Diego Decides podcast, Jesse Marx and I run down what you need to know about that state proposition, plus the four measures that you’ll decide on if you live in the city of San Diego — two countywide measures, and two city measures. If you live elsewhere within the county, you might be voting on school bonds, tax measures or other issues as well.

Listen Now


• Listen on Apple
• Listen on Google
• Listen on Spotify

Sara Libby

Sara Libby is VOSD’s managing editor. She oversees VOSD’s newsroom and its content. You can reach her at sara.libby@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0526.

