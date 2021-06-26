 Politics Report: A Clean Ocean Tax

Politics

Politics

Politics Report: A Clean Ocean Tax

The city may try to pass a tax on the “impervious” parts of your property. What that means. Plus, the GOP loses a local hopeful.

Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts

Members get access to exclusive content.

If you are a member, log in to view this page. If you are not a member, join now!

FORGOT LOGIN

The Environment Committee of the San Diego City Council is set to talk about some interesting information city staff has gathered: Just how excited San Diegans may be to pay a higher tax and support clean water.

What’s coming: On July 6, city staff is going to release polling it commissioned from FM3, the LA-based surveyors (who also helped us with our Voice Poll). The poll tested public support for a tax to help pay the up to $2 billion in estimated costs to prepare the city to better deal with stormwater. The tax as envisioned would be 4 cents per square foot of impervious land a person owns in San Diego – in other words you’d pay 4 cents for every square foot of land where water can’t just seep into the ground, so think roofs, driveways, parking lots, etc. Ostensibly, property owners could seek variances if they make modifications to allow rainwater to get into the ground.

Take the logic out further and other landowners could swap credits for that kind of action. It’s all unclear.

The polling is set to be released July 6 and discussed at the Environment Committee July 15 along with the results of focus groups and other research. The polling apparently shows very high support for a tax like

Show Comments
Loading
Written By

Scott Lewis

Scott Lewis oversees Voice of San Diego’s operations, website and daily functions as Editor in Chief. He also writes about local politics, where he frequently breaks news and goes back and forth with local political figures. Contact Scott at scott.lewis@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0527, and follow him on Twitter at @vosdscott.
Written By

Andrew Keatts

Andrew Keatts is assistant editor and senior investigative reporter for Voice of San Diego. He can be reached directly at andrew.keatts@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0529.

More in Politics

Politics

Politics Report: Ghost Guns Exploding

A Changing La Mesa Helped Fuel Akilah Weber’s Rise

Politics

Politics Report: Why the Recall Failed

What to Read Next
News

The Ongoing Border Restrictions, Explained

Megan Wood
Government

Sacramento Report: A Life Raft for Cities Dealing With Sea-Level Rise

MacKenzie Elmer and Sara Libby
News

VOSD Podcast: The Homelessness Crisis Is Still a Crisis

Nate John
Politics

Politics Report: What Happens Now in Sports Arena Land

Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts

Stay up to Date

Our weekly insiders' guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

This newsletter is exclusively for members.

Support Local Journalism Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up