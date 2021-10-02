Politics Report: About That Video

An old version of San Diego politics clashed with a new one this week and it was awkward as hell.

The backstory: In the mid-1990s the San Diego County Taxpayers Association launched its Golden Fleece and Golden Watchdog Award dinners to celebrate efforts to save taxpayer money and clown on people who wasted it.

“So many of us had gone to boring awards dinners for so many years that I wanted to do something fun and educational with a bit of a bite,” said Scott Barnett, who ran the organization at the time.

They even brought a live sheep one year – not something the Marriott was pleased about.