Politics Report: As Faulconer’s Political Career Lays Dying

Not a good week for the former San Diego mayor. Plus, the city's volunteer real estate adviser was actually a business partner of the city's landlord.
Andrew Keatts and Scott Lewis

When former Mayor Kevin Faulconer entered the recall race, it seemed like a no-risk play.

Newsom, a Democratic governor in a heavily Democratic state, would probably prevail, but if he didn’t, Faulconer, as the leading Republican candidate, was well positioned to win in a familiar way: by being in the right place during atypical circumstances after the guy ahead of him self destructed. That’s how he became the SDSU president, a councilman and the mayor, as Liam Dillon reported for us back in 2013.

Now that the recall is wrapped, though, it doesn’t really seem like this was a no-risk gambit for Faulconer.

Instead, in his first introduction to voters outside of San Diego, he flopped.

Andrew Keatts

Andrew Keatts is assistant editor and senior investigative reporter for Voice of San Diego. He can be reached directly at andrew.keatts@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0529.
Scott Lewis

Scott Lewis oversees Voice of San Diego’s operations, website and daily functions as Editor in Chief. He also writes about local politics, where he frequently breaks news and goes back and forth with local political figures. Contact Scott at scott.lewis@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0527, and follow him on Twitter at @vosdscott.

