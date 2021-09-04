 Politics Report: Assessor Bry? Maybe

Politics Report: Assessor Bry? Maybe

Republicans have held onto the four countywide elected seats for decades but the former mayoral candidate could change things.

Andrew Keatts and Scott Lewis

We got word this week that the 2022 race for County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk, the elected set in charge of property tax assessments throughout the county, could be getting a high-profile candidate: Barbara Bry.

We reached out to the former councilwoman and 2020 mayoral candidate to see if it were true.

“No comment,” she wrote in an email, after we asked if she had anything to say about the possibility of jumping into the race.

We’re taking that as a hard “maybe.”

Why it matters: There are four countywide elected seats: district attorney, sheriff, treasurer-tax collector and this one, the assessor.

Andrew Keatts

Andrew Keatts is assistant editor and senior investigative reporter for Voice of San Diego. He can be reached directly at andrew.keatts@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0529.
Scott Lewis

Scott Lewis oversees Voice of San Diego’s operations, website and daily functions as Editor in Chief. He also writes about local politics, where he frequently breaks news and goes back and forth with local political figures. Contact Scott at scott.lewis@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0527, and follow him on Twitter at @vosdscott.

