Politics Report: BIA Talks New Tax

The building industry group is exploring a real estate transfer fee. What to do on Question 2 in the recall. And Dems aim for Desmond.
Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts

Environmentalists and union laborers are working on a ballot initiative that could be some form of property or parcel tax and would raise money to help water get into the ocean cleaner and keep our beaches and bays nicer.

SANDAG and supporters of transit have been talking about the need for a new measure to expand the options people have to get around San Diego.

And we broke the news here that the largest labor union of city of San Diego workers has joined with the philanthropists behind the Library Foundation and Parks Foundation to support a measure that would implement a parcel tax to bring in more revenue to support libraries and parks in the city.

There’s a lot going on!

And now there’s more.

The Building Industry Association, which is only a few weeks out from installing a new CEO, has outlined an ambitious plan to try to spur the creation of more affordable and middle-income housing. And one feature of it is to put a fee on real estate transactions.

What do you think?
Scott Lewis

Andrew Keatts

