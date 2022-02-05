Politics Report: City Attorney Doesn’t Want the City’s Big Housing Legal Victory to Apply Statewide  | Voice of San Diego

Politics Report: City Attorney Doesn’t Want the City’s Big Housing Legal Victory to Apply Statewide
San Diego won a major legal case allowing a housing project to go forward by arguing that its hands were tied. Now, the city attorney is asking that the court not declare that cities’ hands are indeed tied. Plus, how fundraising is going in the Chula Vista mayor's race, a key City Council race and the contest for sheriff.
San Diego won a big lawsuit last month over neighborhood opposition trying to stop a Bankers Hill project and it could set a precedent of great importance statewide.
But City Attorney Mara Elliott isn’t so sure she wants that.
