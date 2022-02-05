 Politics Report: City Attorney Doesn’t Want the City’s Big Housing Legal Victory to Apply Statewide  | Voice of San Diego

Politics Report: City Attorney Doesn’t Want the City’s Big Housing Legal Victory to Apply Statewide 

San Diego won a major legal case allowing a housing project to go forward by arguing that its hands were tied. Now, the city attorney is asking that the court not declare that cities’ hands are indeed tied. Plus, how fundraising is going in the Chula Vista mayor's race, a key City Council race and the contest for sheriff.
Andrew Keatts and Scott Lewis

San Diego won a big lawsuit last month over neighborhood opposition trying to stop a Bankers Hill project and it could set a precedent of great importance statewide.

But City Attorney Mara Elliott isn’t so sure she wants that.

Housing Mara Elliott Politics Report
Andrew Keatts

Andrew Keatts is managing editor for projects and investigations for Voice of San Diego.
Scott Lewis

Scott Lewis oversees Voice of San Diego's operations, website and daily functions as Editor in Chief.

