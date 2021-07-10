Politics Report: Cori Schumacher Resigns Abruptly

Carlsbad City Councilwoman Cori Schumacher abruptly resigned Friday, effective immediately. She sent this statement to constituents. Here’s the U-T and KPBS on the decision.

Schumacher had been facing a recall election and Carl DeMaio, who with his group Reform California, had pushed the recall, claimed credit for the move.

Schumacher would not speak with our reporter Kayla Jimenez, pointing only to the statement that said she was attending school part time.

“Subsequently, I applied to several universities and after reviewing my options with my family, I have chosen to attend a university outside the county of San Diego. It’s an opportunity I simply cannot refuse,” she said.