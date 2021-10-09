 Politics Report: Dems Stoked About Bry's New Campaign

Politics Report: Dems Stoked About Bry's New Campaign

Dems let bygones be bygones as the former councilwoman and mayoral candidate picks her next goal. The People’s Ordinance talk heated up this week. And a housing story you don’t want to miss.
Scott Lewis and Lisa Halverstadt

Former San Diego City Councilwoman Barbara Bry has opened a committee to run for assessor next year.

It’s called Barbara Bry for County Assessor 2022 and it was filed with her signature Thursday.

We mentioned her running for assessor as a possibility a few weeks ago along with a little speculation that it could be awkward for the Democratic Party, which endorsed Todd Gloria for mayor over her. Democratic Party Chairman Will Rodriguez-Kennedy was not a fan of Bry’s mayoral campaign and regularly condemned her messaging. He described some of it as outright racist.

He also took issue with her failed push to recall Council President Jen Campbell.

Let bygones be bygones.

Barbara Bry county assessor Jack Mcgrory Jordan Marks People's Ordinance sean elo-rivera
Scott Lewis

Scott Lewis oversees Voice of San Diego’s operations, website and daily functions as Editor in Chief. He also writes about local politics, where he frequently breaks news and goes back and forth with local political figures. Contact Scott at scott.lewis@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0527, and follow him on Twitter at @vosdscott.
Lisa Halverstadt

Lisa Halverstadt writes about San Diego city and county governments. She welcomes story tips and questions. Contact her directly at lisa@vosd.org or 619.325.0528.

