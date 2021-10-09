Politics Report: Dems Stoked About Bry's New Campaign

Former San Diego City Councilwoman Barbara Bry has opened a committee to run for assessor next year.

It’s called Barbara Bry for County Assessor 2022 and it was filed with her signature Thursday.

We mentioned her running for assessor as a possibility a few weeks ago along with a little speculation that it could be awkward for the Democratic Party, which endorsed Todd Gloria for mayor over her. Democratic Party Chairman Will Rodriguez-Kennedy was not a fan of Bry’s mayoral campaign and regularly condemned her messaging. He described some of it as outright racist.

He also took issue with her failed push to recall Council President Jen Campbell.

Let bygones be bygones.