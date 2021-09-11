Politics Report: Don't Ask Richard Bailey About Trump (or the Recall)

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey recently announced he was running for Congress in the 52nd District or however the district is known after redistricting. As it stands, he would face Rep. Scott Peters, who has held the seat since he ousted Republican Brian Bilbray in 2012.

Bailey is a Republican and the district, once pretty close, is leaning pretty hard to the left. It went for President Biden 62.2 percent to 33.6 percent for former President Trump. Bailey has been an outspoken critic of public transportation plans in the region and the state’s housing policies and goals to mitigate and prevent climate change. He’s a proud owner of firearms and advocate for access to them.

But he’s not going for a polarizing message. The Politics Report caught up with him for a short interview.