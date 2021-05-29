Politics Report: Homelessness Will Be Everything Again, Soon

The San Diego Downtown Partnership updated its monthly count of homelessness Friday within downtown and revealed a large spike. The Partnership counted 1,157 homeless residents downtown – up from 875 in April and 721 in March.

That is roughly the same population of visible homeless individuals downtown as there were during the hepatitis A crisis that started in March 2017 – but this comes years after the massive mobilization to sweep tent encampments and shelter individuals and their belongings began. Now, for example, unlike 2017, Golden Hall, the convention area next to City Hall is an official homeless shelter and seems like it will be for some time.