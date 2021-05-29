 Politics Report: Homelessness Will Be Everything Again, Soon

Politics

Politics

Politics Report: Homelessness Will Be Everything Again, Soon
Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts

Members get access to exclusive content.

If you are a member, log in to view this page. If you are not a member, join now!

FORGOT LOGIN

The San Diego Downtown Partnership updated its monthly count of homelessness Friday within downtown and revealed a large spike. The Partnership counted 1,157 homeless residents downtown – up from 875 in April and 721 in March.

That is roughly the same population of visible homeless individuals downtown as there were during the hepatitis A crisis that started in March 2017 – but this comes years after the massive mobilization to sweep tent encampments and shelter individuals and their belongings began. Now, for example, unlike 2017, Golden Hall, the convention area next to City Hall is an official homeless shelter and seems like it will be for some time.

Become a VOSD member to unlock the Politics Report and get full access.

Show Comments
Loading
Written By

Scott Lewis

Scott Lewis oversees Voice of San Diego’s operations, website and daily functions as Editor in Chief. He also writes about local politics, where he frequently breaks news and goes back and forth with local political figures. Contact Scott at scott.lewis@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0527, and follow him on Twitter at @vosdscott.
Written By

Andrew Keatts

Andrew Keatts is assistant editor and senior investigative reporter for Voice of San Diego. He can be reached directly at andrew.keatts@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0529.

More in Politics

Politics Report: Uh, You Need Schools for to Work

Politics Report: Libraries Aren't Opening Any Time Soon

VOSD Podcast: Rehashing the Recall

What to Read Next
Politics

Politics Report: The Housing Commission Mess

Andrew Keatts and Scott Lewis
Politics

Why the Water Authority Threatened LAFCO Over a Tweet

Andrew Keatts and Scott Lewis
Public Safety

Scrutiny of Police Use-of-Force Law Builds

Sara Libby
Politics

Politics Report: A Desmond Rebrand?

Andrew Keatts and Scott Lewis

Stay up to Date

Our weekly insiders' guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

This newsletter is exclusively for members.
Don't have an account? Sign Up