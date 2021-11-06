Politics Report: Housing Commission Disruption Continues | Voice of San Diego

Politics Report: Housing Commission Disruption Continues
The agency in charge of the city's affordable housing efforts loses key staff while it faces major scandals. The CEO is getting a performance review. Republicans book a win in La Mesa and San Diego Unified stumbles.
The San Diego Housing Commission’s audit committee isn’t typically hot with breaking news.
But after Housing Commission staff briefed the committee on its annual financial audit, the agency’s chief financial officer made an announcement: She and the commission’s other top financial staffer were both leaving.
Tracey McDermott, the chief financial officer, and Marie Lalas, the director of audit and reporting, had both just attended their last audit committee meeting
