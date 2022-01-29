Politics Report: Is a 101 Ash Settlement Imminent? | Voice of San Diego

The San Diego City Council is poised to discuss its lawsuit over 101 Ash St., the downtown high-rise mired in scandal, in a closed session Monday. It has some observers wondering if a settlement is in the offing.

One person who is not excited about that possibility is Maria Severson, the attorney who along with former city attorney Mike Aguirre is also suing to invalidate the city’s lease of the building on behalf of a San Diego taxpayer.