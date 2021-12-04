Politics Report: Judge Halts Midway Momentum | Voice of San Diego

Politics Report: Judge Halts Midway Momentum
A Superior Court ruling would throw plans for Sports Arena area into disarray if upheld. Progressive leaders got spooked on mileage tax. Also, this wasn't really the deadline week for cops resisting the vaccine.
The Politics Report got a text message this morning from a reader who said he sometimes wonders what we’re going to be able to come up with to write about each Saturday. But he wasn’t worried about this week.
There’s a lot.
The first is that a judge has completely upended the city’s plan for its Midway and Sports Arena area.
Katherine A. Bacal, a Superior Court judge tentatively ruled Friday that the city should have done a new environmental impact report, or EIR, before it sent to voters Measure E, which took Midway out of the 30-foot coastal height limit.
