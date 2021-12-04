Politics Report: Judge Halts Midway Momentum | Voice of San Diego

The Politics Report got a text message this morning from a reader who said he sometimes wonders what we’re going to be able to come up with to write about each Saturday. But he wasn’t worried about this week.

There’s a lot.

The first is that a judge has completely upended the city’s plan for its Midway and Sports Arena area.

Katherine A. Bacal, a Superior Court judge tentatively ruled Friday that the city should have done a new environmental impact report, or EIR, before it sent to voters Measure E, which took Midway out of the 30-foot coastal height limit.