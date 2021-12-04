 Politics Report: Judge Halts Midway Momentum | Voice of San Diego

Politics

Politics

Politics Report: Judge Halts Midway Momentum

A Superior Court ruling would throw plans for Sports Arena area into disarray if upheld. Progressive leaders got spooked on mileage tax. Also, this wasn't really the deadline week for cops resisting the vaccine.
Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts

Members get access to exclusive content.

If you are a member, log in to view this page. If you are not a member, join now!

FORGOT LOGIN

The Politics Report got a text message this morning from a reader who said he sometimes wonders what we’re going to be able to come up with to write about each Saturday. But he wasn’t worried about this week.

There’s a lot.

The first is that a judge has completely upended the city’s plan for its Midway and Sports Arena area.

Katherine A. Bacal, a Superior Court judge tentatively ruled Friday that the city should have done a new environmental impact report, or EIR, before it sent to voters Measure E, which took Midway out of the 30-foot coastal height limit.

Tags:

Midway Politics Report SANDAG
What do you think?
Loading
Written By

Scott Lewis

Scott Lewis oversees Voice of San Diego’s operations, website and daily functions as Editor in Chief. He also writes about local politics, where he frequently breaks news and goes back and forth with local political figures. Contact Scott at scott.lewis@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0527, and follow him on Twitter at @vosdscott.
Written By

Andrew Keatts

Andrew Keatts is managing editor for projects and investigations for Voice of San Diego. He can be reached directly at andrew.keatts@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0529.

More in Politics

Politics Report

Politics Report: Thanksgiving Public Affairs Potluck

Politics

Politics Report: The Climate Action Farce

Politics

Politics Report: Housing Commission Disruption Continues

What to Read Next
Year One: COVID-19's Death Toll

VOSD Podcast: Death Records Show How COVID Hit Communities Differently

Nate John
News

Officials Eye the Old Central Library for Homeless Shelter, Again

Lisa Halverstadt
Government

Dream of a Grand Central Station Now Focuses on Downtown; NAVWAR Plan Less Favored 

Andrew Keatts
News

Morning Report: Meet SANDAG’s New Vision for a Downtown 'Grand Central' Station

Voice of San Diego

Support Local Journalism Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up