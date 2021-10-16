Politics Report: Now Redistricting Is Really Getting Started | Voice of San Diego

Politics Report: Now Redistricting Is Really Getting Started
We may be beginning the tense part of redistricting. And Republicans send out a lot of competing messages about their worst fears for California.
I remember 10 years ago when the city of San Diego was last going through redistricting. It was very tense and sometimes ugly. When it wrapped up, though, it was oddly quiet and anti-climactic.
This week it seems like we kicked off the tense part.
Mitz Lee, a former school board member and veteran of the 2011 redistricting wars, resigned from the city of San Diego’s redistricting commission.
