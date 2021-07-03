 Politics Report: The 101 Ash St. Scandal Isn’t Going Away

Politics

Politics

Politics Report: The 101 Ash St. Scandal Isn’t Going Away
Andrew Keatts

Members get access to exclusive content.

If you are a member, log in to view this page. If you are not a member, join now!

FORGOT LOGIN

Jason Hughes is now firmly at the center of the legal dispute emanating from the city’s disastrous acquisition of a high rise in downtown San Diego – a deal he masterminded and, it turns out, profited from handsomely despite representing himself publicly as a volunteer. And that now puts him at the center of the political fallout from the scandal as well. His political donating history is a good place to start. Hughes, whose three-mayoral-administration-long role as the city’s volunteer real estate adviser is now fit for increased scrutiny, has been a reliable max donor to both Republicans and Democrats going back to 2012. He gave Mayor Todd Gloria $2,200 for his successful campaign last year, for instance, and also gave his 2016 Assembly bid $4,200. He also gave Mara Elliott, the city attorney who now says the $10 million Hughes earned by orchestrating two city lease-to-own deals for do…

Show Comments
Loading
Written By

Andrew Keatts

Andrew Keatts is assistant editor and senior investigative reporter for Voice of San Diego. He can be reached directly at andrew.keatts@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0529.

More in Politics

Politics

Politics Report: Ghost Guns Exploding

A Changing La Mesa Helped Fuel Akilah Weber’s Rise

Politics

Politics Report: Why the Recall Failed

What to Read Next
News

VOSD Podcast: Everything We Know About 101 Ash St.

Scott Lewis
Politics

Big Question Marks Are Hanging Over the District 6 City Council Race

Scott Lewis
Politics

Politics Report: A Clean Ocean Tax

Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts
Politics

Politics Report: What Happens Now in Sports Arena Land

Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts

Stay up to Date

Our weekly insiders' guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

This newsletter is exclusively for members.

Support Local Journalism Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up