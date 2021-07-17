 Politics Report: The 180-Degree Shift in Union Construction Politics

Politics

Politics

Politics Report: The 180-Degree Shift in Union Construction Politics

The politics around union contracting rules have flipped over the last decade, and two groups formed to help improve Balboa Park have, at long last, finalized their merger.
Andrew Keatts

Members get access to exclusive content.

If you are a member, log in to view this page. If you are not a member, join now!

FORGOT LOGIN

It wasn’t so long ago that every time you turned around, voters were approving measures that banned cities from using project labor agreements. A decade later, PLA politics have almost completely inverted.

Chula Vista and Oceanside voters in 2010 barred their cities from using the agreements, which stipulate wages and benefits for construction workers on city projects and mandate that contractors hire through union halls. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously did the same that year, and two years later voters in the city of San Diego and El Cajon imposed the same restriction.

Now, the city of San Diego is on its way to overturning that 2012 measure, after a City Council committee took the first steps of putting a new measure on the November 2022 ballot. Chula Vista voters last year struck down their ban. And PLA proponents are preparing to put another measure on the 2022 ballot to end the county ban (although state law has already effectively killed the county’s measure).

Become a VOSD member to read more.

Show Comments
Loading
Written By

Andrew Keatts

Andrew Keatts is assistant editor and senior investigative reporter for Voice of San Diego. He can be reached directly at andrew.keatts@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0529.

More in Politics

VOSD Podcast: Everything We Know About 101 Ash St.

Big Question Marks Are Hanging Over the District 6 City Council Race

Politics

Politics Report: A Clean Ocean Tax

What to Read Next
News

City Attorney Takes Victory Lap on GVROs

Devin Whatley
Government

5 Things to Know About San Diego’s Latest Round of Redistricting

Maya Srikrishnan
Politics

Politics Report: Cori Schumacher Resigns Abruptly

Scott Lewis
Politics

Politics Report: The 101 Ash St. Scandal Isn’t Going Away

Andrew Keatts

Stay up to Date

Our weekly insiders' guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

This newsletter is exclusively for members.

Support Local Journalism Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up