Politics Report: The Climate Action Farce | Voice of San Diego

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria this week released the new version of the city’s Climate Action Plan, a policy that pledged the city would halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 and which is as big a part of his political story as anything he’s ever touched.

Gloria launched the planning of the plan when he was interim mayor in 2013, putting it on a fast track to adoption. Former Mayor Kevin Faulconer finished the job without changing it much, one of the first big moves of his administration.

Both have touted their authorship of it ever since, with great pride. But it’s a lot easier to pledge than to do.