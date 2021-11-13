Politics Report: The Climate Action Farce | Voice of San Diego

Politics Report: The Climate Action Farce
The Climate Action Plan was supposed to give the city of San Diego a powerful mandate to reshape where people live and how they get around. But as it makes even more commitments, the city has never used the plan like it promised.
Members get access to exclusive content.
If you are a member, log in to view this page. If you are not a member, join now!
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria this week released the new version of the city’s Climate Action Plan, a policy that pledged the city would halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 and which is as big a part of his political story as anything he’s ever touched.
Gloria launched the planning of the plan when he was interim mayor in 2013, putting it on a fast track to adoption. Former Mayor Kevin Faulconer finished the job without changing it much, one of the first big moves of his administration.
Both have touted their authorship of it ever since, with great pride. But it’s a lot easier to pledge than to do.