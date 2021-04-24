Politics Report: The Mayor's Choice

This week San Diego City Councilwoman Monica Montgomery Steppe reiterated her call for her colleagues and the mayor to cut the budget of the San Diego Police Department.

“It’s very clear we need to look at reallocating some of the funding and investing more in our communities,” she said in a Council meeting (helpfully clipped by KPBS’s Andrew Bowen).

Earlier this week, Andrew Keatts gathered up some reporting about this potentially volatile issue and how a year after the Council found itself overwhelmed with requests to cut the police budget, it is going to consider the mayor’s proposed 3.2 percent increase – or $19 million hike.

The mayor’s team and the city’s finance department leaders took a few minutes this week to explain to us why they say it is out of their hands.

The basics: The proposed budget for the police department includes a $23 million increase but a $4 million decrease in overtime – thus the $19 million overall increase.

Almost all of that is in the required contribution the city must make to its pension system. Yes, San Diego politics will always somehow find a way back to pensions. Pensions and Mark Fabiani.

Nick Serrano, the mayor’s deputy chief of staff, even clapped back at a critic who accused the mayor of giving more money to the police department while making cuts elsewhere.

“Because the City has a pension obligation we have to fulfill. The increase to the police budget is the City’s pension payment — it’s not a service level increase. Nice try,” Serrano wrote on Twitter.

The pension spike: This year, the city is grappling with a $49.3 million increase in its pension payment. To the extent pensions matter as a civic issue it’s in this: the payments. That amount of money can pay for a lot of things – parks, rec centers, libraries, firefighters and cops, etc.

About $36.8 million of the increase is tapping the city’s general fund, and police make up 42 percent of the general fund. Here’s how pension increases have affected the police department’s budget over the last five years: