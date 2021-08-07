Politics Report: The New COVID Calm

The Washington Post Friday had a story about the surge of the delta variant of SARS-Cov-2 and how politicians in Florida were reacting to it. “Florida also illustrates a new dynamic in the pandemic now that vaccines are widely available: Some Republican leaders have decided new surges are tolerable and do not require a robust response to quell,” the paper reported. But this is exactly what San Diego leaders – definitely not Republicans – are doing too. Delta has surged in San Diego County. As of Wednesday, there were 407 people in local hospitals fighting COVID-19. That’s up from 90 just 30 days ago – a 400 percent increase. There are 81 people struggling in ICUs compared with just 23 last month. If we still had the tier system in place, we would be in the worst tier. At more than 20 cases per 100,000 people, we would be in the Purple (remember Purple?). Everything except outdoor dining …