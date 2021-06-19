 Politics Report: What Happens Now in Sports Arena Land

Politics

Join Us!

HELP VOSD RAISE $50K

--%

Donate Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Politics

Politics Report: What Happens Now in Sports Arena Land

Not clear on what happened to the Sports Arena project this week? We got you. Also, the mayor likes bagging on the previous mayor but likes some of his stuff too.

Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts

Members get access to exclusive content.

If you are a member, log in to view this page. If you are not a member, join now!

FORGOT LOGIN

It’s official: San Diego needs to re-start its effort to redevelop the Sports Arena area because its process last year likely violated state law.

The law in question – the Surplus Lands Act – is decades old, but in 2019 was tweaked.

The goal: To increase the chance that publicly owned land included sufficient low-income housing whenever it was redeveloped.

That tweak meant San Diego should have told other public agencies and affordable housing developers that the 48 acres around the Sports Arena was available before it solicited private developers to put together bids to lease the land and revamp it, the state’s Housing and Community Development office confirmed this week in a letter it sent the city. That’s true even though the city planned to lease the land, not sell it, a distinction clarified in the 2019 change to the law.

In March, we broke the news that the wonky state law threatened the project – one of the final major initiatives of former Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s administration before he left office. City officials ran headlong into the problem, but their counterparts at the Metropolitan Transit System (the board of which includes city leaders) and the city of Chula Vista were well aware last year of the threat the state law posed to redevelopment efforts that were underway, and took steps to comply with the law.

Here’s what happens now.

Show Comments
Loading
Written By

Scott Lewis

Scott Lewis oversees Voice of San Diego’s operations, website and daily functions as Editor in Chief. He also writes about local politics, where he frequently breaks news and goes back and forth with local political figures. Contact Scott at scott.lewis@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0527, and follow him on Twitter at @vosdscott.
Written By

Andrew Keatts

Andrew Keatts is assistant editor and senior investigative reporter for Voice of San Diego. He can be reached directly at andrew.keatts@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0529.

More in Politics

Politics

Politics Report: Ghost Guns Exploding

A Changing La Mesa Helped Fuel Akilah Weber’s Rise

Politics

Politics Report: Why the Recall Failed

What to Read Next
Government

Downtown Homelessness Is ‘Nearing the Crisis Level’

Lisa Halverstadt
News

VOSD Podcast: Big Questions for the Reopened World

Adriana Heldiz
Government

Sacramento Report: Complaints, Policy Battles Linger After Gig Companies' Big Ballot Win

Sara Libby
News

Oceanside Seawall Dispute Hints at Looming Decisions Over Sea-Level Rise

MacKenzie Elmer

Stay up to Date

Our weekly insiders' guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

This newsletter is exclusively for members.
Don't have an account? Sign Up