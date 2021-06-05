 Politics Report: Why the Recall Failed

Politics

Politics

Politics Report: Why the Recall Failed
Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts

Members get access to exclusive content.

If you are a member, log in to view this page. If you are not a member, join now!

FORGOT LOGIN

In December, after the City Council finally chose a Council president after weeks of unprecedented intrigue and then a marathon meeting, former City Councilwoman Barbara Bry, still stung by her unsuccessful mayoral campaign, announced she would help lead the recall election of the new Council president, Jen Campbell.

That’s when people started calling one another around City Hall with higher-pitched voices than usual wondering just how serious this was going to get.

Bry’s announcement and the bad feelings from the Council president battle made the fledgling recall real – or it seemed. This week the campaign to recall Campbell announced that it had failed to gather the signatures necessary to put the effort on the ballot. The campaign that roared just whimpered away.

Become a VOSD member to unlock the Politics Report and get full access.

Show Comments
Loading
Written By

Scott Lewis

Scott Lewis oversees Voice of San Diego’s operations, website and daily functions as Editor in Chief. He also writes about local politics, where he frequently breaks news and goes back and forth with local political figures. Contact Scott at scott.lewis@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0527, and follow him on Twitter at @vosdscott.
Written By

Andrew Keatts

Andrew Keatts is assistant editor and senior investigative reporter for Voice of San Diego. He can be reached directly at andrew.keatts@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0529.

More in Politics

Politics

Politics Report: Homelessness Will Be Everything Again, Soon

Politics

Politics Report: The Housing Commission Mess

Why the Water Authority Threatened LAFCO Over a Tweet

What to Read Next
News

VOSD Podcast: Lincoln Fight Escalates While the Campbell Recall Fizzles

Nate John
Government

Sacramento Report: Solar Bill That Split Dems, Environmentalists Fails

Sara Libby and MacKenzie Elmer
Nonfeature

School Board Member Escalates War of Words Over Lincoln High

Scott Lewis
Politics

Chula Vista Politicians Routinely Blow Past Campaign Debt Limits

Jesse Marx

Stay up to Date

Our weekly insiders' guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

This newsletter is exclusively for members.
Don't have an account? Sign Up